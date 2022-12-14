Paris Holds Fifth Edition of Le Défilé L’oréal Paris at Paris Fashion Week

Paris, France, 2022-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ — For the fifth edition of “Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris,” global cosmetics brand L’Oréal Paris welcomed over 2,000 people from the general public to its public outdoor runway show called “Walk Your Worth” at Paris Fashion Week. The show is part of the brand’s commitment to empowering women worldwide through fashion and beauty, ending street harassment, and allowing anyone to walk through public spaces safely.

In partnership with the non-profit organization Right To Be, L’Oréal Paris hosted the show on October 2 at École Militaire—a French military institution representing freedom and empowerment. “Walk Your Worth” plays on L’Oréal Paris’s famous tagline “Because You’re Worth It.” This fashion runway reflects the brand’s commitment to supporting women worldwide.

L’Oréal Paris invited brand ambassadors Eva Longoria, Katherine Langford, Cindy Bruna, and Bebe Vio Grandis to walk on the runway. Other L’Oreal Paris spokespeople who graced the event include Leïla Bekhti, Marie Bochet, Gemma Chan, Nikolaj Coster Waldau, Luma Grothe, Liya Kebede, Aja Naomi King, Soo Joo Park, Camille Razat, and Nidhi Sunil.

Loreal Paris also invited several VIP guests to its runway show. Such guests include Damien Bonnard, Laurent Bourgeois, Larry Bourgeois, Simon Buret, Naomi Campbell, Dominic Cooper, Lara Fabian, Eye Haïdara, Jean-Michel Jarre, Estelle Lefébure, Gong Li, Chiara Mastroianni, Josephine Skriver, and Jasmine Tookes.

Empowering Women Through Fashion and Beauty

As part of the show, L’Oréal Paris launched a limited-edition Colour Riche lipstick named “A lipstick is not a yes” to amplify its commitment to empowering and protecting women worldwide. The lipstick also represents the brand’s goal of boosting its customers’ confidence, allowing them to show their rejection of street harassment.

The lipstick is available at Shoppers Drug Mart, London Drugs, Rexall, and Jean Coutu Pharmacy. Some proceeds will go to Right To Be to train more people against street harassment. Aside from the non-profit organization, L’Oréal Paris partners with different brands to successfully host the runway show.

Its brand partners include Burc Akyol, Atlein, Bogdar, Lado Bokuchava, Jimmy Choo, Coperni, La Fetiche, Germanier Pierre Hardy, jfm, Sofia Ilmone, Kenneth Ize, Koché, Ester Manas, Lecourt Mansion, Uncommon Matters, APM Monaco, Mossi, Marvin M’Toumo, Louis-Gabriel Nouchi, Anna October, and Opéra de Paris.

Making Public Spaces Safe for Everyone

L’Oréal Paris has been committed to ending street harassment since 2020, when it launched the Stand Up Against Street Harassment program.

In its study with IPSOS, the brand found that 80% of women had experienced sexual harassment in public. The acts include inappropriate and unwanted gestures, whistling, catcalling, sexually suggestive comments, pressure to provide personal information, and public humiliation.

In that regard, the brand sought to eradicate these sexual harassment acts. The Stand Up program aims to train 1.5 million people worldwide about the 5D’s: Direct, Distract, Delegate, Document, and Delay. These pointers’ objectives are to teach people to become upstanders who know how to respond when they witness or experience street harassment.

As of October 2022, L’Oréal Paris and Right To Be have trained 1.02 million people across 45 countries. The “Walk Your Worth” runway show is one of the brand’s active efforts to highlight the Stand Up program and invite others to join the fight against sexual harassment.

