Disposable Bronchoscopes Market Worth $1.3 Billion By 2028

Disposable Bronchoscopes Industry Overview

The global disposable bronchoscopes market size was valued at USD 506.4 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4% from 2022 to 2028.

Transitioning from traditional open surgeries to minimally invasive procedures for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes is driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing incidence of lung cancer, high demand for local biopsies, growing geriatric population, and technological advancements in the field of bronchoscopy devices are bolstering the market growth. High prevalence of chronic respiratory disorders, such as lung cancer, tumors airway stenosis, pneumonia, bronchitis, lung infections, and chronic obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), is also driving the product demand for therapeutics & diagnostics purposes to obtain tissue specimens of the lung and view abnormalities & assess growths in the airway.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, 3.3 million individuals annually succumb to COPD. Furthermore, as per the American Cancer Society estimates, in 2018, 235,070 new cases of lung cancer and tumors were detected in the U.S., thereby boosting the demand for bronchoscopies for biopsies to detect and treat lung cancers.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Disposable Bronchoscopes Market

In addition, as per Cancer Research U.K., 47,800 new lung cancer cases are diagnosed annually. As per the World Cancer Research Fund International, developing countries account for 58.7% of lung cancer cases. The above alarming incidence rates are anticipated to drive the product demand across the globe. Healthcare professionals are rapidly utilizing disposable bronchoscopes in diagnosing or treating respiratory ailments as it enables minimal intervention and shortens the recovery time. The development of single-use bronchoscopes to avoid the incidence of infections is also one of the key trends expected to drive the market. An increase in research initiatives focused on analyzing the efficacy of endoscopic treatments for non-cancerous diseases is also propelling the market.

Moreover, the growing global geriatric population is expected to support market growth. As per the Administration on Aging (AoA), in 2019, 16% of the U.S. population was aged 65 years & above and is expected to reach 21.6% by 2040. The growing trend of minimally invasive procedures in assessing the airway and tracheobronchial tree for respiratory tract diseases coupled with new product approvals is driving the market growth. For instance, in August 2021, Boston Scientific received U.S. FDA clearance for disposable bronchoscopes, eliminating the risk of infection usually associated with reusable bronchoscopes.

The rising preference for minimally invasive procedures is associated with their benefits, such as higher patient satisfaction, economic viability, shortened hospitalization, and reduced post-procedural complications. The risk of infection and contamination in using reusable bronchoscopes is presenting growth opportunities to the market. The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the bronchoscopy market and disrupted workflows across the entire healthcare industry. Several bronchoscopy procedures, such as visualization and documentation systems, witnessed a negative impact due to the pandemic.

Bronchoscopy procedures involve a high amount of risk owing to the increased pressures used to oxygenate the patient, detectible disruption of respiratory tract mucosa, close contact between a healthcare professional & patient, and generation of significant amounts of droplets & aerosols, which can contaminate procedure room equipment, personnel, and present infection risk. Although there are risks associated with bronchoscopy procedures, they remain vital and imperative procedures in diagnosis and treating respiratory diseases and cannot be postponed in certain instances. The pandemic challenged the prioritization of patients requiring prompt bronchoscopies. Lastly, the changing regulations about surgical procedures and supply chain disruptions are some of the factors that challenged the market growth during the pandemic.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

Medical Device Regulatory Affairs Market : The global medical device regulatory affairs market size was valued at USD 5.6 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% from 2023 to 2030.

The global medical device regulatory affairs market size was valued at USD 5.6 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% from 2023 to 2030. Biopsy Devices Market: The global biopsy devices market size was valued at USD 2.11 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2023 to 2030. Growing prevalence of cancer worldwide, the presence of untapped opportunities in emerging economies, especially in Asia Pacific, and improving healthcare infrastructure in these regions are among the key trends encouraging industry growth.

Disposable Bronchoscopes Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global disposable bronchoscopes market based on end-use and region:

Disposable Bronchoscopes End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2028)

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Disposable Bronchoscopes Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights

August 2021: Boston Scientific received U.S. FDA clearance for disposable bronchoscopes, eliminating the risk of infection usually associated with reusable bronchoscopes.

Key Companies Profile

Some of the key players operating in the global disposable bronchoscopes market are:

Olympus Corp.

AMBU A/S

Boston Scientific Corp.

Smith & Nephew, Inc.

NeoScope, Inc.

Pentax Medical

Karl Storz SE & Co.

Fujifilm

Order a free sample PDF of Disposable Bronchoscopes Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.