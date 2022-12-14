Military Wearable Medical Device Market Attractive Growth Opportunities 2028

Military Wearable Medical Device Industry Overview

The global military wearable medical device market size is expected to reach USD 46.7 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 30.1% from 2021 to 2028. The growth of the market is attributed to the improvement in the overall performance of military soldiers with the help of innovative technology and the rising demand for lightweight military devices.

Military Wearable Medical Device Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global military wearable medical device market on the basis of application and region:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Heart Monitor and Performance Monitor.

Heart monitor accounted for the largest revenue share of over 80.0% in 2020. The rapid growth of the segment is attributed to the rising technological advancement in monitoring the heart health of individuals in extreme conditions to prevent some major issues. With the help of the devices, doctors can be acknowledged with the condition of the soldier and track the actual health condition of the individual, and can provide medical help as soon as possible. This technology uses non-invasion sensors to detect body temperature and heart rate.

The heart monitor segment is further sub-segmented into sick alert and heart rate variability. The features are essential for the soldiers who work in extreme conditions. HRV monitors the variation in time between every heartbeat. As a result, it is an indicator of good health or good performance of an individual. Whereas, sick alert acts based on the body temperature of the individual by assessing high or low body temperature. These attributes of wearable devices are responsible for the significant growth in the market.

Military Wearable Medical Device Regional Outlook

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The major market players are strengthened by service quality and expertise in proving the advanced technology. There are very few companies manufacturing military wearable medical devices.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global military wearable medical device market include,

Fitbit

Zephyr Technology Corporation

Camntech

Bittium

Polar Electro

Oura

Garmin

NeuroMetrix

GOQii

Apple Inc.

Samsung

