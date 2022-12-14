North America Smart Home Security Cameras Market Emerging Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts 2028

North America Smart Home Security Cameras Industry Overview

The North America smart home security cameras market size is expected to reach USD 7.88 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2021 to 2028. Latest innovations and technological advancements are driving the industry toward safety as well as sustainability. For instance, competitors Ring and Arlo Technologies both offer eco-friendly doorbells that are solar-powered, enabling it to charge its battery without the usage of power.

North America Smart Home Security Cameras Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the North America smart home security camera market on the basis of product, application, and country:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Wired and Wireless.

In terms of value, the wired camera segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 50.0% in 2020. Wired security cameras are more secure, less expensive, and highly reliable because they can run on battery power. Consistency in video production is more important than ever. There are no monthly charges for cloud storage.

The wireless segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 18.4% from 2021 to 2028. Wireless technology-enabled security systems are one of the most significant advancements in home security solutions and IoT, with many homeowners preferring them for effective protection. For those that already use smart home products like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, smart cameras are a welcome addition to a broader smart home

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Doorbell Camera, Indoor Camera and Outdoor Camera.

In terms of value, the indoor camera segment dominated the market with a share of over 35.0% in 2020. This is mostly due to an increase in the number of theft and burglary cases, which has raised public awareness regarding the importance of protecting one’s house from criminal activity. Indoor smart cameras offer a variety of capabilities, including instant messaging in the event of a theft, alarm activation, and movement and behavior recognition, which has led to their widespread use in a variety of applications.

Package theft is a common and frustrating problem for both homeowners and renters and doorbell cameras can help prevent this crime. Doorbell cameras are one of the most popular types of smart home devices for safety as well as convenience. Ring, SkyBell, Google Nest, Vivint, and Remo+ are the top five video doorbell brands in the region.

The doorbell camera segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 18.2% from 2021 to 2028. An increasing number of smart cities in several countries is boosting the demand for safety and surveillance products in the market. Rapid urbanization has resulted in a large number of people living in multistoried apartments due to space constraints. This, in turn, is driving the need for robust smart security systems.

North America Smart Home Security Cameras Country Outlook

U.S.

Canada

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The North American market for smart home security cameras is characterized by the presence of numerous well-established players. The market is fragmented owing to the presence of a large number of smart home security camera manufacturers with a large customer base that contributes to the high competition in the market.

Some of the prominent players operating in the North America smart home security cameras market include,

Vivint Smart Home, Inc.

ADT LLC

SimpliSafe, Inc.

Brinks Home Security

iSmart Alarm, Inc.

LiveWatch Security LLC

Skylinkhome

Protect America, Inc.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

Frontpoint Security Solutions, LLC

Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Nest Labs

Wyze Labs, Inc.

blink

eufy

Ring LLC

