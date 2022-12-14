Pulse Electromagnetic Field Therapy Devices Market Demands, Trends and Business Outlook 2028

Pulse Electromagnetic Field Therapy Devices Industry Overview

The global pulse electromagnetic field therapy devices market is expected to reach USD 693.3 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing focus on the development of advanced products is expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, increasing cases of sports injuries and road accidents are expected to boost the demand for these devices, thereby augmenting the market growth. For instance, according to the WHO, about 1.3 million people die every year due to road traffic crashes.

Pulse Electromagnetic Field Therapy Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global Pulse Electromagnetic Field therapy devices market based on power, application, end-use, and region:

Based on the Power Insights, the market is segmented into Low Frequency and High Frequency.

The low-frequency power segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 62% in 2020. Low-frequency PEMF devices apply magnetic fields with typically medium-high intensities but at low frequencies. Also, these devices are intended for the treatment of delayed bone union and hard tissues. Furthermore, low-frequency PEMF devices can provide safe, non-invasive, and easy-to-apply techniques to treat inflammation, pain, and dysfunctions associated with osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis . Thus, increasing usage of low-frequency PEMF therapy devices in the treatment of arthritis is expected to propel segment growth.

. Thus, increasing usage of low-frequency PEMF therapy devices in the treatment of arthritis is expected to propel segment growth. The high-frequency power segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. High-frequency PEMF devices are suited for the treatment of conditions affecting soft tissues including muscles and tendons. Researchers have found that these devices improved edema up to some hours after the treatment session. In addition, people with neck pain as a sign of acute stroke had momentous improvement in pain as compared to controls when treated with high-frequency PEMF therapy devices. All these factors are projected to have a positive impact on the segment growth.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Pain Relief, Bone Growth and Others.

The pain relief application segment accounted for the highest revenue share of more than 44% in 2020. PEMF therapy devices provide an optimal magnetic field that reduces pain by enhancing the expansion and contraction of cells and also by detoxifying and regenerating damaged cells.

The bone growth segment is estimated to register a significant CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Pulsed electromagnetic fields are known to act on bone and osteoblasts, affecting its metabolism, despite the poor understanding of underlying mechanisms. The growth of PEMF therapy and its development over the ages for usage in post-operative bone growth has been innovative in its effect on vascular flow and bone tissue proliferation.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Home Care Settings and Others.

The hospitals segment led the market in 2020 and accounted for more than 50% of the global revenue share. Hospitals are majorly the first choice of patients to visit for chronic pain and several bone disorders including osteoporosis and osteoarthritis, among others. Increasing hospital admissions of patients suffering from spinal injuries, traumatic injuries, fractures, and road accidents are expected to accelerate the segment growth.

The home care settings segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2021 to 2028. The growth can be attributed to the rising healthcare awareness among individuals and product advancements. PEMF therapy devices can be easily handled by patients at home for management of chronic & acute pain, fractures, osteoporosis, and arthritis, thereby securing the market demand.

Pulse Electromagnetic Field Therapy Devices Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Regulatory product approvals, mergers & acquisitions, strategic collaborations, and product launches are some of the important strategies used by market players to maintain and expand their global reach.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global pulse electromagnetic field therapy devices market include,

Bedfont Scientific

Orthofix Holdings

I-Tech Medical Division

OSKA

Medithera

NiuDeSai

Nuage Health

Oxford Medical Instruments Health

Bemer, LLC

