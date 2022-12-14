Artificial Sweetener Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ —

The research further covers segments such as product type, market share, availability on-premises, and end-users type, and availability in geographical regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The dedicated section on the opportunities and challenges ahead of Artificial Sweetener Market participants is a valuable addition to this report. The section is capable of improving business knowledge about the latest innovations and needed improvisation to keep the market position intact with time in the forecast period 2023- 2032.

According to newly released data by Fact.MR, the artificial sweetener market is expected to grow at a CAGR exceeding 3% over the 2021-2031 forecast period. The report estimates the market valuation to surpass US$ 2 Bn by 2021-end, taking a positive leap from US$ 1.8 Bn in 2020. Growing concerns regarding obesity are translating into a swift and broader consumer acceptance of healthy dietary plans. Artificial sweetener improves health and can compensate for a poor diet.

Key Companies

Roquette Freres

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

JK Sucralose

McNeil Nutritionals

NutraSweet Property Holdings, Inc.

Hermes Sweeteners Ltd.

MORITA KAGAKU KOGYO CO. LTD.

PureCircle

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc.

Zydus Wellness Ltd.

Global Artificial Sweetener Market Segments

Product Type Aspartame-based Artificial Sweetener Acesulfame-Potassium (Ace-K) based Artificial Sweetener Sucralose based Artificial Sweetener Saccharin based Artificial Sweetener Cyclamate based Artificial Sweetener Others (Neotame, Advantame)

End Use Application Artificial Sweetener for Beverages Artificial Sweetener for Dairy Products Artificial Sweetener for Bakery & Confectionery Artificial Sweetener for Dietary Supplements Artificial Sweetener for Bread Spreads Artificial Sweetener for Pharmaceuticals Artificial Sweetener for Personal Care Applications Artificial Sweetener for Other Applications

Form Powdered Artificial Sweeteners Artificial Sweetener Tablets Artificial Sweetener Syrup



Competitive Landscape

The global artificial sweetener market is highly competitive in nature. The global reach of well-established market players and high capital investment for entering the market has created barriers for new market players.

Leading market players are focusing their efforts on developing innovative products to strengthen their position in the global market and are adopting strategies like acquisitions and mergers.

In January 2021, Roquette, BRAIN AG, and AnalytiCon Discovery announced the successful completion of the R&D phase for the development of Brazzein which is a protein sweetener naturally found in African berries Pentadiplandra brazzeana Baillon.

This high intensive sweetener provides an outstanding sweetening potency still preserving taste profile and sugar-free functionality. As part of their newly agreed Joint Development Agreement (JDA), Roquette and BRAIN will now progress with the approval and industrial scale-up of the protein sweetener in the food and beverage sector. The partners have signed a contractual agreement for its approval and production.

