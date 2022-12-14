Gallium Oxide Substrate Market Is Estimated To Expand More Than 2x By 2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ —

The research further covers segments such as product type, market share, availability on-premises, and end-users type, and availability in geographical regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The dedicated section on the opportunities and challenges ahead of Gallium Oxide Substrate Market participants is a valuable addition to this report. The section is capable of improving business knowledge about the latest innovations and needed improvisation to keep the market position intact with time in the forecast period 2023- 2032.

The global gallium oxide substrate market is anticipated to value at US$ 4.5 million in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 8.1% to reach US$ 9.7 million by the end of 2032.

Gallium Oxide Substrate Market: Segmentation Fact.MR has studied the gallium oxide substrate market with detailed segmentation on the basis of dopant, application, and key regions. Dopant Sn

Fe

Others Application Visible/ Ultraviolet LEDs

Power Semiconductors

Ultraviolet Detectors Region North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Gallium Oxide Substrate Market Manufacturers: Key Strategies The global gallium oxide substrate market has only three players – Tamura Corporation, Novel Crystal Technology, and Kyma Technologies Inc. Tamura and Novel Crystal hold major shares in this market space, as Kyma has recently entered into the market. Tamura Corporation, in particular, holds a major share in the market, as it provides substrates to the U.S. navy for research & development purposes. Key Takeaways from Global Gallium Oxide Substrate Market The global gallium oxide substrate market is anticipated to race ahead and add 2.1X value in 2030 as compared to 2020.

Sn dopants capture nearly 59% of the global gallium oxide substrates market.

Among the applications, visible/ ultraviolet LEDs hold a major share of the market – around 57% in 2020 – as LEDs are adopted across industries for various uses such as purification, currency detecting, etc.

Asia Pacific holds a leading share in the gallium oxide substrate market, of which, Taiwan has been the demand center in FY2020. North America is the second-most attractive region in the global gallium oxide substrate market.

After initial setbacks due to the onset of the COVID-19 virus, the gallium oxide substrate market is gradually recovering and getting back to its normal growth trajectory. “Evolving scene of the semiconductor industry is responsible for the robust growth of the global gallium oxide substrate market, which is projected to double in value over the next ten years,”says a Fact.MR analyst.

