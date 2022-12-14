Sales Of Geosynthetic Clay Liners Market Revenue Will Reach Nearly US$ 640.9 Million In 2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ —

The research further covers segments such as product type, market share, availability on-premises, and end-users type, and availability in geographical regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The dedicated section on the opportunities and challenges ahead of Geosynthetic Clay Liners Market participants is a valuable addition to this report. The section is capable of improving business knowledge about the latest innovations and needed improvisation to keep the market position intact with time in the forecast period 2023- 2032.

The global geosynthetic clay liners market is valued at US$ 322.8 million in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 7.1% to reach US$ 640.9 million by the end of 2032.

The Geosynthetic Clay Liners Market study outlines the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa– along with the countries contributing the most in the respective regions.

Prominent players covered in this research are

CETCO

Agru America

NAUE Group

GSE Holdings

HUESKER

Terrafix Geosynthetics Inc.

Nilex Inc.

Laviosa Chemica Mineria

Layfield Group Ltd

Global Synthetics

GEOFABRICS

ABG Ltd.

Key Geosynthetic Clay Liners Market Survey Highlights and Projections

Fact.MR analysis provides Geosynthetic Clay Liners Market demand-supply assessment, revealing Geosynthetic Clay Liners Market sales to grow from US$ 322.8 Million in 2022 to US$ 640.9 Million in 2032

The report provides sales outlook on Geosynthetic Clay Liners Market, opining Geosynthetic Clay Liners Market revenues to register a CAGR of 7.1% during 2022-2032

during 2022-2032 Geosynthetic Clay Liners Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Geosynthetic Clay Liners Market demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Japan and South Korea Geosynthetic Clay Liners Market demand likely to grow at a steady clip during 2022-2032

Competitive Landscape

Eminent Players include CETCO, Agru America, NAUE Group, GSE Holdings, HUESKER, Terrafix Geosynthetics Inc., Nilex Inc., Laviosa Chemica Mineria, Layfield Group Ltd, Global Synthetics, GEOFABRICS, and ABG Ltd., among others.

Numerous companies have started offering bundled support including on-site training to the existing employees, leveraging their technical expertise, and combined years of experience with multiple regulatory bodies to develop and provide innovative solutions based on the client’s problems.

These bundled product services along with its primary GCL product give an edge to companies over other existing competitors in the market. Leading manufacturers are constantly getting various accreditations and region-specific certifications so as to comply with the changing quality requirements and in a way provide exceptional customer experience and build long-term relations and continue to serve them for a prolonged period of time.

Besides, sourcing of local talent and repeated research and development expenditure by various companies in order to, improve their overall production & product efficiency is supposed to supplement the demand for GCL in the global market space. In addition, production capacity increase and customer base enhancement are preferred strategies adopted by key titans.

In February 2020, CETCO launched a newer edition of its BENTOMAT product lineup – BENTOMAT DN-HS geosynthetic clay liner – which is a reinforced GCL having improved slope stability for usage in containment systems present in seismic areas.

NAUE Group renovated its existing GCL facility in Malaysia, in 2020, to include newer technology installation for the production of polyethylene-coated Bentofix X products and improve its overall production capacity.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type :

Fabric-encased Geomembrane-supported

By Technology :

Reinforced Non-reinforced Composite Laminate

By Application :

Landfills Mining Ponds Construction Fuel Spillage Containment Others

By Region :

North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



