Fish Sauce Market to Surpass US$ 30 Billion By 2032

Market research covered in this Fish Sauce Market report helps the management of a firm in planning by providing accurate and up-to-date information about the consumer’s demands, their changing tastes, attitudes, preferences, buying intentions, etc. This research aids in correlative relationships between the product brand and consumers’ needs and preferences. Additionally, this report brings into light key market dynamics of the sector. The competitive landscape section of the report gives a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players.

The company profiles of all the major market players and brands that are dominating the Fish Sauce Market with moves like product launches, joint ventures, merges, and accusations which in turn are affecting the sales, import, export, revenue, and CAGR values have been cited in the report. The study consists of a market attractiveness analysis, wherein each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The research further covers segments such as product type, market share, availability on-premises, and end-users type, and availability in geographical regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The dedicated section on the opportunities and challenges ahead of Fish Sauce Market participants is a valuable addition to this report. The section is capable of improving business knowledge about the latest innovations and needed improvisation to keep the market position intact with time in the forecast period 2023- 2032.

The global fish sauce market is projected to expand steadily at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period 2022-2032. In the year 2022, the market size is projected to expand and gain a global market valuation of US$ 17.1 Billion. Considering this steady growth along with the booming demand in the global market, the fish sauce market is expected to reach US$ 30.5 Billion by 2032.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

In 2022, the global fish sauce market is estimated to have a global market size of US$ 17.1 Billion

In 2022, the plain fish sauce segment by flavor type is expected to occupy a 65% market share

The traditional segment is projected to hold a global market share of 30% in 2022.

The US is predicted to acquire 45% of the global market share in 2022 and grow with a 6.5% CAGR during 2022-2032.

Asia is forecast to have a CAGR of 5.5% over the projection period of 2022- 2032.

Competitive Landscape

Masan Group Corporation is focusing on integrating technology as well as artificial intelligence into its daily operations and customer experience in order to fully transform into a consumer-tech ecosystem in 2022. Concurrently convened in HCM City, the 2022 annual general meeting of Masan Group and two of its significant publicly listed companies, Masan Consumer and Masan MEATLife, covered the same topic.

Fresh anchovies and salt are used to make Teo Tak Seng Fish Factory Co. Ltd.’s unique silver pomfret sauce. The sauce’s robust flavor makes it ideal for stir-frying and makes an excellent dip for a variety of foods.

Prominent Players in The Global Fish Sauce Market

TANG SANG HA CO. Ltd

Masan Consumer Corporation

Thai Preeda Group

Shantou Fish Sauce Factory Co. Ltd

Teo Tak Seng Fish-Sauce Factory Co. Ltd

Thai Fish Sauce Factory (Squid Brand) Company Limited

Rayong Fish Sauce Industry Co. Ltd

Pichai Fish Sauce Co. Ltd

Halcyon Proteins Pty. Ltd

Hung Thanh Co. Ltd

Key Segments Covered In the Fish Sauce Market Report

By Flavour : Plain Spiced

By Technology : Traditional Preparation Method Industrial Preparation Method

By Price : Basic Premium

By Distribution Channel : Modern Trade Convenience Stores Drug Stores Traditional Groceries Online Retailers Other Distribution Channels

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global cheddar cheese market, presenting historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights based on fish sauce market analysis by by flavor (plain, spiced), by technology (traditional, industrial preparation method), by price (basic fish sauce, premium fish sauce), by distribution channel (modern trade, convenience stores, drug stores, traditional groceries, online retailers, other distribution channels) and by region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

Following Questions Answers Covered in the Report are:

How will the global fish sauce perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

Which segment will drive the global fish sauce market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

How will the market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global fish sauce market?

How will these strategies influence the market growth and competition?

