Worldwide Sales of Chest Tube Are Expected To Register A CAGR of 4.6% by 2032

Global chest drainage device sales are estimated to be around US$688 million in 2022 , with the market expected to register a CAGR of 4.6% and reach a valuation of US$1.07 billion by the end of 2032 .

Demand for chest drainage devices used in thoracic surgery and pulmonology is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2032 . Since lung and thoracic diseases are more common, there is a high demand for thoracic drainage devices. This is also due to rising public awareness and a sizable patient base, both of which support market growth.

Download a free sample copy of this report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7804

competitive landscape

Companies in the chest drainage devices market focus on advancements in drainage devices according to the needs of the end users. Advances in chest drainage systems, collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions are some of the growth tactics of the major manufacturers.

product launches

Medela LLC , a well-known manufacturer of nursing supplies and medical vacuum technology, stated in December 2020 that the filter mechanism of its “Thopaz+ Digital Chest Drainage and Monitoring System” is effective in preventing the passage of aerosolized virus particles, including SARS-CoV-2.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. introduced the ReSolve Thoracostomy Tray in April 2022. The new tray contains all the materials needed to perform a thoracostomy, a minimally invasive surgery that saves patients from having to open the chest to drain fluid or air.

Purchase, agreements and collaborations

ICU Medical acquired Smiths Medical from Smiths Group in January 2022. ICU Medical became one of the leading infusion treatment companies with a global footprint after adding Smiths Medical’s vascular access and critical care products, as well as its medical infusion sets and syringes to its portfolio.

Share your requirements and get customized reports:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7804

Profiled key companies:

ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co., KG.

Becton, Dickinson Company

Cook Group, Inc.

Maquet Holding BV & Co. KG

Medela, Inc.

Medtronic SPS

Sinapi Biomedical

Smith’s Medical

Teleflex Inc.

Utah Medical Products, Inc.

Wygon S.A

Chest Drainage Devices industry research segments

By product: pleural drainage catheter Secured needles Chest Drainage Kits chest drainage systems

After application: Thoracic Surgery & Pulmonology cardiac surgery General intensive care medicine & emergency medicine infectious diseases Other

By End User: hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers specialty clinics Other

By region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania THING



Choose the fast and secure PayPal payment mode to get full access to this report –

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7804

Questionnaires Answered in Chest Drainage Devices Market Report Include:

How has the chest drainage device market grown?

What are the current and future prospects of the global Chest Drainage Devices based on region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for chest drainage devices?

Why is the consumption of chest drainage devices highest in the region?

In what year is the segment expected to overtake the segment?

What makes the Fact.MR report different from others?

Fact.MR follows a six-point mechanism known as EVOLVE (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.) . The report is specifically created to assess the impact of COVID-19 on the Chest Drainage Devices market. This mechanism focuses on almost all factors in a specific way to provide the best research report to the market players.

Evaluate : A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Chest Drainage Devices Market, making it different from other reports and special.

Visualize: The authors involved in the research activities have visualized the post-COVID-19 era for the key market players to get an overview and help them to take specific steps to ensure continued growth over the forecast period.

Overcoming: The report examines points that may prove to be Achilles’ heels for the Chest Drainage market and helps in devising strategies to overcome the obstacles that may be hampering the Chest Drainage market growth.

Leverage: The Chest Drainage Devices Market can leverage certain aspects that may prove beneficial in boosting its growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points that the key stakeholders can rely on.

Verify: The research is carried out systematically to ensure the validation of all aspects covered in the report. All points are re-checked and thoroughly verified to avoid errors and fake information.

Stamp Out : At last, this aspect will help the key stakeholders to eliminate all the barriers standing between the growth rate and the Chest Drainage Devices market.

More Fact.MR trend report insights:-

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ear-nose-throat-ent-medical-devices-manufacturers-target-applications-in-cataract-glaucoma-treatment-factmr-301262063.html

About us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us with their most important decisions. While our experienced consultants use the latest technologies to uncover hard-to-find insights, we believe our differentiator is the trust clients place in our expertise. Our coverage spans a wide spectrum – from automotive and industry 4.0 to healthcare and retail. However, we make sure to analyze even the most niche categories. Our sales offices in the USA and Dublin, Ireland. Contact us with your goals and we are a competent research partner.

Contact:

21st Floor, 136 Sejong-daero,

Seoul, 100-768

South Korea

Phone: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com