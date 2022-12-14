Worldwide Shipments of Polyalkylene Glycols Are Slated To Increase At An Impressive CAGR of 9.1% Over 2032

The global polyalkylene glycols market stands at a valuation of US$ 2.3 billion by 2022 and is speculated to reach a sales revenue of US$ 5.5 billion by the end of 2032. Worldwide shipments of polyalkylene glycols are slated to increase at an impressive CAGR of 9.1% over the next ten years.

Heightened demand for lubricants in the automotive industry is anticipated to be a key driver for overall market growth in the future. The ability of this chemical to reduce abrasion and pressure when used in lubricants is what is projected to result in high demand for polyalkylene glycols over the years to come.

Key Companies Profiled:

BASF SE

PAN Asia Chemical Corporation

Clariant

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

ExxonMobil

DOW Chemical Company

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Idemitsu Kosan

Covestro AG

AkzoNobel NV

Croda International Corp.

Ineos AG

Huntsman

Key Segments in Polyalkylene Glycols Industry Research

By Type : Polyethylene Glycols Polypropylene Glycols Higher Polyols-Adducts Others

By Solubility : Oil-soluble Polyalkylene Glycols Mineral Oil-soluble Polyalkylene Glycols Water-soluble Polyalkylene Glycols

By Application : Polyurethane Foam Functional Fluids Lubricants Personal Care Pharmaceuticals Surface Active Agents Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



