Alpha Emitters Market Is Expected To Surge Ahead At An Astounding CAGR of 21% by 2032

According to the alpha emitters market report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global market is valued at US$ 1 billion in 2022 and is expected to surge ahead at an astounding CAGR of 21% to reach US$ 6.7 billion by the end of 2032.

Based on application, alpha emitters are classified into bone metastasis, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, melanoma, lymphoma, and others. Radium, lead, bismuth, and others are used in alpha emitters, which are useful in treatment procedures such as metastatic solid tumors (pancreatic cancer).

Competitive Landscape

There are only a few significant companies in this less-competitive alpha emitters sector.

A formal business merger agreement was signed by Healthcare Capital Corp. and Alpha Tau Medical Limited in July 2021. This deal is used to further Alpha Tau’s clinical plan, which includes pursuing FDA marketing permission, engaging in a wide range of R&D initiatives, increasing manufacturing capability, and getting ready for commercialization.

Key Companies Profiled

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Alpha Tau Medical

Bayer AG

Fusion Pharma

IBA Group

IBA Radiopharma Solutions

Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

NTP Radiosotopes SOC Ltd.

RadioMedix, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Triad Isotopes, Inc.

Key Segments in Alpha Emitters Industry Research

By Type of Radionuclide: Radium Lead Bismuth Actinium

By Application: Bone Metastasis Ovarian Cancer Pancreatic Cancer Melanoma Lymphoma

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



