KYOCERA AVX 5861 Series Featured in Sense Connect Control by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Dec-15 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring the KYOCERA AVX 5861 Series in the latest edition of Sense Connect Control. The device made the feature for its superior robustness and space-saving characteristics.

The KYOCERA AVX 5861 Series is a family of highly robust board-to-board connectors designed for space constrained applications. These devices offer a smooth guiding function and, thanks to their metal coverings on both ends, they prevent breakage while keeping narrow pitches and a low profile.

Future Electronics often promotes the latest, most exciting, and trending devices in the technology industry. This feature on Sense Connect Control highlights the KYOCERA AVX 5861 series’ capabilities to bring designs to new heights by adding value in every step of the way.

To learn more, visit www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/kyocera-avx-5861-series-board-to-board-connectors. To see the entire portfolio of KYOCERA products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Stay on top of all sensing and connectivity information in Sense Connect Control, a go-to e-newsletter by Future Electronics for engineers. Each edition is packed with product information, datasheets or videos showcasing the most advanced new sensing and connectivity solutions.

Visit www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe to receive the latest issues of Sense Connect Control newsletter and always stay up to date with the latest innovations of the technology world. To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

