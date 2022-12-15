America’s Boating Channel Will Showcase National Safe Boating Council Videos on Smart TV

RALEIGH, NC, USA, 2022-Dec-15 — /EPR Network/ — America’s Boating Channel™, the U.S. Coast Guard funded boating safety and boater education video service, produced by United States Power Squadrons® (USPS), has entered into an agreement with the National Safe Boating Council (NSBC) to include seventy NSBC safe boating videos in America’s Boating Channel’s new smart TV offerings, including public service messages promoting the NSBC’s Safe Boating Campaign, Boat On Course, Get Connected, and other programs.

The announcement was made by America’s Boating Channel’s Vice President of Business Development, Kathy Strachan, and Peg Phillips, National Safe Boating Council’s Executive Director.

“The NSBC’s annual National Safe Boating Week and its ongoing Safe Boating Campaign, which encourages recreational boaters to wear life jackets whenever underway, are synonymous with boating safety advocacy throughout the United States, and we are thrilled to expand our program line-up for both the on-demand app and continuous playing video channel with NSBC videos and public service messages,” said Kathy Strachan.

Peg Phillips added, “The National Safe Boating Council’s video library includes easy-to-understand tips and resources for new and experienced boaters. From knowing essential boating gear to choosing the right life jacket, and from understanding navigational aids to using an engine cut-off switch – this is great content for every boater to be prepared for a safe day on the water. We are excited to share these videos with America’s Boating Channel’s smart TV offerings.”

Strachan concluded, “America’s Boating Channel’s expansion from online and social media delivery of boating safety and boating education videos is now underway. We’re on track to become the first full-time television presence focused exclusively on boaters, with boating lifestyle, sports, news, and entertainment genres of TV programming. Launch dates for both the America’s Boating Channel smart TV on-demand app and linear video channel will be announced soon.”

About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced for United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) by Lafferty Media Partners (LMP) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced, high-definition, safe boating and boater education videos. America’s Boating Channel has been recognized with the National Boating Industry Safety Award as the 2021 Top Marine Media Outlet, and with the 2022 International Boating and Water Safety Summit Communication Award for the top Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series.

AmericasBoatingChannel.com

About National Safe Boating Council

Founded in 1958, the National Safe Boating Council (NSBC) serves as a national catalyst for developing a safe boating culture by providing educational resources, outreach programming, and training opportunities for industry partners and the boating community to influence safe, secure, and responsible boating.

SafeBoatingCouncil.org

Media Contacts

America’s Boating Channel

Ron Jones, Public Relations Officer

ron.jones@americasboatingchannel.com

919-225-0144

National Safe Boating Council

Yvonne Pentz, Communications Director

ypentz@safeboatingcouncil.org

703-361-4294