Live Oak Contracting Completes Cadence Property at Nocatee

Posted on 2022-12-15 by in Construction // 0 Comments

Jacksonville, FL, 2022-Dec-15 — /EPR Network/ — Live Oak Contracting is pleased to announce that they have completed the Cadence property at Nocatee. The general contracting company builds multi-family properties with high-quality craftsmanship and materials to ensure durable properties that meet their client’s specifications.

Live Oak Contracting provided services to build the Cadence property in Nocatee to create a resort-style residential complex that features 11 residential buildings containing 291 market-rate apartments. The luxury community also includes a clubhouse, a resort-style pool with a pool house, a fitness lawn, a dog park, and other desirable amenities. They worked with the team responsible for Cadence to design a functional, beautiful property that will attract residents and give them the perfect place to call home.

Live Oak Contracting is a full-service general contractor providing all the necessary services to build multi-family properties like Cadence in Nocatee. This project gives them another successful completion to add to their long track record of delivering quality workmanship and desirable designs for multi-family and commercial properties.

Anyone interested in learning about their work on the Cadence property in Nocatee can find out more by visiting the Live Oak Contracting website or calling 1-904-497-1500.

About Live Oak Contracting : Live Oak Contracting is a general contracting company specializing in multi-family and commercial properties. They offer all the necessary services, including design-assist build service, development, renovation, rehab, and tenant improvement projects. Their experienced team aims to exceed expectations with quality workmanship and materials.

 

 

Company : Live Oak Contracting
Address : 100 North Laura Street, Suite 900, Jacksonville, FL 32202
Phone : 1-904-497-1500
Email : info@liveoakcontracting.com
Website : https://liveoakcontracting.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution