Live Oak Contracting Completes Cadence Property at Nocatee

Jacksonville, FL, 2022-Dec-15 — /EPR Network/ — Live Oak Contracting is pleased to announce that they have completed the Cadence property at Nocatee. The general contracting company builds multi-family properties with high-quality craftsmanship and materials to ensure durable properties that meet their client’s specifications.

Live Oak Contracting provided services to build the Cadence property in Nocatee to create a resort-style residential complex that features 11 residential buildings containing 291 market-rate apartments. The luxury community also includes a clubhouse, a resort-style pool with a pool house, a fitness lawn, a dog park, and other desirable amenities. They worked with the team responsible for Cadence to design a functional, beautiful property that will attract residents and give them the perfect place to call home.

Live Oak Contracting is a full-service general contractor providing all the necessary services to build multi-family properties like Cadence in Nocatee. This project gives them another successful completion to add to their long track record of delivering quality workmanship and desirable designs for multi-family and commercial properties.

Anyone interested in learning about their work on the Cadence property in Nocatee can find out more by visiting the Live Oak Contracting website or calling 1-904-497-1500.

About Live Oak Contracting : Live Oak Contracting is a general contracting company specializing in multi-family and commercial properties. They offer all the necessary services, including design-assist build service, development, renovation, rehab, and tenant improvement projects. Their experienced team aims to exceed expectations with quality workmanship and materials.

