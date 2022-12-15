Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market Is Expected To Top A Valuation of US$ 91 Billion by 2032

The global automated material handling (AMH) equipment market is valued at US$ 46 billion in 2022 and is expected to top a valuation of US$ 91 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2032 (forecast period).

Material handling encompasses a broad spectrum of operations, such as movement, storage, protection, and management, that occur during the manufacturing, warehousing, distribution, consumption, and disposal of items and materials. It is now regularly carried out using automated material handling equipment to decrease human interference and boost logistics management.

Competitive Landscape

The automated material handling equipment market is extremely competitive. Key players in the automated material handling equipment market are using growth tactics such as product launches, significant investment in research & development, and partnerships and acquisitions to maintain the intense competition.

In August 2022, Interroll celebrated its 20th anniversary in China by opening a new plant in Suzhou. After two decades of success in the Chinese material-handling industry, Interroll has now completely prepared for future prospects in the Asia Pacific and China by putting a new factory in Suzhou, China, into full operation, virtually doubling manufacturing capabilities.

In December 2021, KION Group established a new forklift truck manufacturing facility in China to provide supply chain solutions. The facility in Jinan has a total volume of around 140 million for the future production of industrial vehicles.

In August 2021, Toyota Material Handling Japan launched the SenS+ operation assist system, which identifies and detects objects and pedestrians behind the forklift and automatically controls and stops the truck’s rearward speed.

Key Companies Profiled:

Flexlink AB

Bastian Solutions

Toyota Industries Corporation

KION Group AG

BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

Murata Machinery, Ltd

Swisslog Holding AG

Daifuku Co., Ltd

SSI SCHAEFER

Honeywell Intelligrated

Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc

Jungheinrich AG

Kardex AG

Mecalux, S.A

Key Segments of Automated Material Handling Equipment Industry Research

By Product Type : Robots Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS) Conveyors & Sortation Systems Cranes Other Product Types

By System : Unit Load Material Handling Systems Bulk Load Material Handling Systems

By Function : Storage Transportation Distribution Packaging Assembly Waste Handling

By End Use : Automotive Metals & Heavy Machinery Food & Beverages Chemicals Semiconductors & Electronics Healthcare Aviation e-Commerce Other End Uses



Questionnaire answered in the Automated Material Handling Equipment Market report include:

How the market for Automated Material Handling Equipment has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Automated Material Handling Equipment on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Automated Material Handling Equipment?

Why the consumption of Automated Material Handling Equipment highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

What makes Fact.MR report stand out from others?

Fact.MR follows a six-point mechanism known as E.V.O.L.V.E. (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.) . The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Automated Material Handling Equipment market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders.

. The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Automated Material Handling Equipment market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders. Evaluate: A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Automated Material Handling Equipment market, thus, making it different and special from other reports.

A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Automated Material Handling Equipment market, thus, making it different and special from other reports. Visualize: The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period.

The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period. Overcome: The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Automated Material Handling Equipment market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Automated Material Handling Equipment market.

The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Automated Material Handling Equipment market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Automated Material Handling Equipment market. Leverage: The Automated Material Handling Equipment market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon.

The Automated Material Handling Equipment market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon. Verify: Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information.

Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information. Eradicate: Last but not the least, this aspect helps the key stakeholder eradicate all the obstacles that come between the growth rate and the Automated Material Handling Equipment market.

