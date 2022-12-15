Worldwide Demand For Single Use Assemblies Is Predicted To Skyrocket At A CAGR of 24% by 2032

Worldwide demand for single use assemblies is predicted to skyrocket at a CAGR of 24% from 2022 to 2032. Currently, the global single-use assemblies market is valued at US$ 3 billion and is expected to climb to US$ 25.8 billion by 2032-end.

Global sales of bag assemblies are anticipated to increase at an astounding CAGR of 29% from 2022 to 2032. Bag assemblies are becoming more popular due to their benefits such as cheaper maintenance expenses, less capital expenditure, lower cost of shipping due to low weight, and no need for validation or cleaning.

Competitive Landscape

Avantor purchased RIM Bio, a Chinese manufacturer of single-use bioprocess bags and parts for biopharmaceutical production, in June 2021. With this acquisition, Avantor will have access to RIM’s facility in Changzhou, China, making it the company’s first single-use manufacturing facility in the AMEA region. Avantor plans to exploit RIM’s unique technologies and quick lead times to differentiate its services for single-use users.

Key Companies Profiled:

Cole Parmer

Corning

Danaher

Entegris

Flexbiosys

Foxx Life Sciences

GE Healthcare

Intellitech

Keofitt

Lonza

Meissner

Merck Millipore

NewAge Industries

Parker Hannifin

Repligen

Romynox

Saint-Gobain

SaniSure

Segments of Single Use Assemblies Industry Research

By Product : Bag Assemblies Filtration Assemblies Bottle Assemblies Mixing System Assemblies Others

By Application : Filtration Cell Culture & Mixing Storage Sampling Fill-finish Application Others

By End User : Biopharma & Pharma Companies CROs & CMOs Academic & Research Institutes

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Questionnaire answered in the Single Use Assemblies Market report include:

How the market for Single Use Assemblies has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Single Use Assemblies on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Single Use Assemblies?

Why the consumption of Single Use Assemblies highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

