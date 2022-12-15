Wynn Dental Care Announces Name Change to Beyond Dental Care

Glendale, AZ, 2022-Dec-15 — /EPR Network/ — Dariene Lazore, PLLC, owner of Wynn Dental Care, is pleased to announce that the business will now be known as Beyond Dental Care.

Located at 6615 W. Happy Valley Rd Suite B103-104, Glendale, AZ 85310, Beyond Dental Care offers a full range of dental services, including Family Dentistry, Cosmetic Dentistry, Restorative and Preventative Dentistry, Botox, Implants, Clear Aligners, and Periodontal Therapy.

“I am excited to introduce Beyond Dental Care as the new name for our office,” said Dariene Lazore. “We are dedicated to providing our patients with the highest level of dental care and are confident that our new name better reflects the quality and scope of services we offer.”

Lazore purchased Wynn Dental Care in 2022 and has been working to enhance the patient experience and expand the services offered at the office. The name change to Beyond Dental Care is the latest in a series of improvements aimed at providing patients with the best possible dental care.

“We are committed to being a trusted partner in our patients’ oral health, and we believe that our new name captures the spirit of that commitment,” said Lazore. “We look forward to continuing to serve the residents of Glendale and surrounding areas with the highest level of dental care.”

Patients can visit Beyond Dental Care’s website at www.BeyondDentalCare.com or call 623-267-8088 to learn more and make an appointment.

Company: Beyond Dental Care

Address : 6615 W. Happy Valley Rd Suite B103-104, Glendale, AZ 85310

Phone No: (623) 267-8088

https://beyonddentalcare.com