Maxim Liberty Offers a Simplified Referral Program

San Juan, Puerto Rico, 2022-Dec-15 — /EPR Network/ — Maxim Liberty is pleased to announce that they have created a simplified referral program to help their current clients get rewarded for referring new clients. Individuals will now receive $100 for each successful client referral.

Maxim Liberty offers excellent value to clients with numerous five-star ratings, making it easy for clients to recommend their services to friends and colleagues. The referral program is simple to use. Existing clients don’t have to sign up for anything. When they are ready to refer a friend or colleague to the outsourced bookkeeping firm, they simply fill out the form with their name, email address, and telephone number, along with the same information for each referral, up to three at a time. After clicking the “refer” button, Maxim Liberty will contact the individuals for a free consultation. The referring client will receive $100 for every referral that signs up for services.

Maxim Liberty is a leading provider of outsourced bookkeeping and accounting services that speak for themselves with accuracy and quality. The firm offers competitive rates and customized solutions to meet every business’s needs.

Anyone interested in learning about the referral program can find out more by visiting the Maxim Liberty website or calling 1-703-957-6938.

About Maxim Liberty : Maxim Liberty offers outsourced bookkeeping and accounting services to businesses, providing quality service with accuracy. They assist with affordable plans starting at $50 per month, allowing clients to pay only for the services they use. Their team is available for bank reconciliations, accounts payable, accounts receivable, sales tax filing, payroll services, financial reporting, and more.

Company : Maxim Liberty

Address : San Juan, Puerto Rico 00907

Phone : 1-703-957-6938

Email : sales@maximliberty.com

Website : https://maximliberty.com