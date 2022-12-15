Nova IVF Fertility creates awareness on infertility through a heartwarming Nukkad Natak in Varanasi

Varanasi, India, 2022-Dec-15 — /EPR Network/ — Nova IVF Fertility (NIF), one of India’s leading fertility & IVF chains, organized a unique play depicting on infertility and the taboo associated with the same in the Assi ghat of Varanasi. With an aim to draw attention to how Infertility is just a medical condition and to reduce the stigma associated with it, the street play received an overwhelming response among the locals.

The objective of the street play was to create awareness on infertility issues, that happen to both men & women and needs medical attention. With timely intervention and support from the family, couples dealing with infertility problems can attain parenthood. The play also addressed the societal pressure and trauma that couples undergoing infertility issues face. Normalising fertility treatments is the need of the hour and society should break the bias around infertility. Couples must visit fertility consultants and seek their help to achieve their parenthood dream.

Speaking on the initiative, Dr. Pratibha Singh, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility Varanasi said “There is a strong need for creating awareness around infertility which is sadly still plagued by stigma and misconceptions. There are several causes why people are facing increased difficulties in conceiving like lifestyle issues such as stressful schedules, late marriages, and habits like smoking to name a few. Infertility is equally faced by both men and women. Female fertility can be hampered by health problems like PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome), poor egg quality, infections in reproductive system, late marriage, and others. Men can have issues with the count and quality of their sperm. Genetic issues can also cause male infertility. It is crucial for couples to not hesitate and come forward for fertility tests. I recommend that couples must seek timely help with a fertility consultant so that we can diagnose faster and offer the right treatment at the earliest. .”

Speaking on creating awareness around fertility treatments, Dr. Rashmi Agarwal fertility consultant at Nova IVF Fertility Varanasi said, “There is a growing need for fertility centers that provide excellent and more importantly ethical treatment to people dealing with the often-complicated journey of infertility. Most couples think that IVF is the only treatment available form of treatment in assisted reproduction. But there are several options that can be tried for couples dealing with infertility and then offer IVF if all else fails. I highly recommend couples to seek fertility expert’s advice and do not hesitate to come forward and stop suffering in silence ”

People are still unaware of many factors that could adversely impact their fertility. There is a social stigma attached to infertility. Most often than not couples battling infertility don’t go to social gatherings, as they face a lot of pressure and feel isolated and fight the battle by themselves. Society has to understand the fact that infertility is just a medical condition like any other disease and support and guide couples battling infertility and direct them to a fertility specialist to achieve parenthood. With this positive message to the society the street play concluded on a positive note.

About Nova IVF Fertility:

Nova IVF Fertility (NIF) is one of the largest service providers of fertility treatment across India. With an average IVF experience of over a decade our highly experienced IVF specialists and well–trained embryologists, Nova IVF Fertility has successfully achieved over 50,000 clinical pregnancies in the country. With vast international expertise, NIF brings exceptional and ethical standards of processes, protocols, and policies to India. Through personalised treatment plans of medical management, basic ART and advanced ART – all procedures aim to significantly improve the chances of a positive pregnancy. Nova IVF Fertility currently operates 57 fertility centres across 41 cities in India.

