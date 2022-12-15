HKR Trainings Announces Price Slash Up to 50% For All Its Courses, Allows Learners to Benefit More On Christmas and New Year

Toronto, Canada, 2022-Dec-15 — /EPR Network/ — HKR Trainings a leading training provider for professional courses, declared that it would allow learners to enroll to all of their course trainings at 50% less price. Christmas brings in a season of huge savings, deals and discounts and the e-learning industry is giving out the vibes too. It is a great opportunity for learners across the globe to enroll and certify with the most in-demand credentials.

HKR has been delivering exceptionally result-oriented trainings since 2016 across all the major domains that include cloud, project management, cybersecurity, design and multimedia, networking, etc. Their most sold-out courses are DevOps, Tableau, CISSP, CISA, PMP, Qliksense, Data Science, ITIL 4 Managing Transition, CSPO, and Google Cloud to mention a few.

DevOps: With the increasing demand for efficient IT systems, DevOps certification training is becoming an essential part of the job market. DevOps is a term used to describe the combination of software development and operations, and it has become a popular methodology for organizations to improve their workflow. Those who seek to develop their skills in this area can benefit from obtaining a certification in DevOps and there are now many options available to do so.

Tableau: Tableau Certification Training is an essential part of developing your skills and career in the field of data analytics. Gaining certification in Tableau can give you an edge over other competitors when applying for jobs or progressing in your current role. It provides a comprehensive training program that covers all aspects of working with Tableau, from connecting to data sources, creating visualizations and dashboards, to using advanced analytics techniques.

CISA: The Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) certification is a credential that proves an individual’s knowledge and experience in information systems auditing. Earning this prestigious certification requires specialized training, which is now available to professionals from all backgrounds. For those looking to get ahead in the field of information systems auditing, CISA certification training may be the perfect choice.

Data Science: Data science certification training has become a popular way to gain the skills and knowledge necessary for a successful career in data science. With the ever-growing demand for talented professionals, having a data science certification can give job seekers an edge in the competitive marketplace. This article will provide an overview of what data science certification training entails, the types of certifications available, and the potential benefits of completing a certification program.

Google Cloud: In today’s ever-evolving digital world, it is increasingly important for businesses to stay up to date with the latest cloud technologies. With Google Cloud Training, businesses can learn how to leverage the power of Google Cloud Platform and its services. This comprehensive training program provides real-world expertise and the technical skills needed to deploy and manage applications on the cloud. It also enables users to develop secure, high-performing applications that scale efficiently.

About HKR Trainings

HKR Trainings excel at providing you with the best online classes with high-quality facilities at a low price without any compromise on quality. What can you expect from us? A dedicated learning platform with 24*7 support, best in class training materials to help you learn advanced techniques and practical knowledge of all IT Technologies.

Our courses are specifically curated for both professionals as well as job-seekers. Online classes conducted by the best knowledgeable and certified trainers help you earn certification at your convenience.

