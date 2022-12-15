Softaken Software PST Password Recovery Add Advanced Features

Austin, TX, 2022-Dec-15 — /EPR Network/ — Softaken Software Company has unveiled a new, upgraded version of the PST Password Recovery Tool. This independent software functions and completes all tasks in a few easy steps without the need for Outlook settings. The application is outfitted with state-of-the-art technology and algorithms that make it possible for it to break any lengthy, complex, and multilingual passwords without jeopardizing the confidentiality of the information.

Features of PST Password Recovery Software

The programmer has a graphical user interface (GUI), which makes it easy to operate. You may rapidly retrieve forgotten PST passwords without using any previous passwords.

It presents two alternatives. Transfer PST Reset the password after removing it. You can choose anybody you want, depending on your needs. This utility supports both ANSI and Unicode kinds and removes passwords from large PST files with ease. The programmer is capable of working with Windows 11, 10, 8.1, 8, 7, and XP.

Important unique characteristics

A glimpse of the PST file folder structure is produced.

Supports all PST files created by every Outlook version.

With a few clicks, a tool quickly deletes passwords.

Permit adding a new password while keeping the previous one in place.

Compatible with both ANSI and Unicode PST files.

Password-reset your PST files’ security

a separate programmer that is unrelated to Outlook

Support Group

A large group of skilled workers at Softaken Software is accountable for maintaining the performance, services, and quality of all products. Additionally, it has 100+ support teams and 50+ technical members of staff who are available 24 hours a day.

About Company

In the IT industry, Softaken Software is a well-known business. Products from Softaken Software are used for data backup, email management, data recovery, and email migration, among other things. All tools have been well-tested and are easy to use.

For more info visit here:- https://www.softakensoftware.com/pst-password-recovery.html