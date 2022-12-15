Urometer Market Anticipated Forecast 2028 In Key Regions

Urometer Industry Overview

The global urometer market size is expected to reach USD 739.9 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing efforts by numerous nonprofit organizations and regional companies to promote awareness about incontinence care across the world are likely to stimulate product demand, thereby indirectly fueling the market growth. For example, with the consent of the International Incontinence Society, the World Federation of Incontinence Patients (WFIP) launched an annual campaign called “World Continence Week.” This global campaign was launched to raise awareness about Urine Incontinence (UI), bladder weakness, and other disorders.

Urometer Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global urometer market on the basis of product, application, end-user, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into 100 ml, 200 ml, 400 ml, 450 ml, 500 ml.

The 500ml product segment held the largest market share of over 30% in 2020. It is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising incidence of urine incontinence, urine bladder cancer, and associated urological disorders.

Moreover, a rising volume of prostate surgeries, bladder, urology & gynecology surgeries, removal of kidney stones, and other long surgical procedures are leading to the increasing demand for 500 ml urometers. However, increased risk of Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) and skin irritation associated with the usage of drainage bags and urometers may restrain the market growth.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Operative Procedures, Emergency Trauma, Palliative Care, and Others.

The operative procedures segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 37.3% in 2020. The increasing number of surgical procedures necessitating post-operative care is expected to boost the product demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising occurrence of urological illnesses and the growing geriatric population support market growth. A rise in awareness regarding the treatment and diagnosis of urological disorders in developing nations will further drive demand for urometer.

The palliative care segment is anticipated to witness a considerable CAGR from 2021 to 2028. The increasing geriatric population in developed countries with severe, progressive, or incurable illnesses is a crucial factor driving the palliative care segment. As per the WHO estimates, yearly, about 20 million people necessitate the end of life palliative care, out of which 6% are children, and around 69% are adults aged more than 60 years. In addition, a growing focus on hospice comfort and control systems is opening up new opportunities for key players. Similarly, a surge in investments in equipping hospitals and palliative care centers with dedicated teams contributes to the growth of the segment.

Based on the End-user Insights, the market is segmented into Hospital, Clinics, Home Healthcare, Others.

The hospitals’ segment held the largest revenue share of over 43% in 2020. The growing volume of surgical procedures and cases of End-stage Renal Diseases (ESRD) are amongst the major drivers of the segment.

The home care segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The emergence of home healthcare as a more cost-effective substitute to hospitalization is likely to boost the market growth over the forecast years. Long-term care, cost-effectiveness, usage of telemedicine, and prominent assistance services are major advantages of home care services. Patients undergoing home care generally use certain incontinence disposables and reusable products including urometer.

Urometer Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is highly fragmented with the presence of several small- and large-scale manufacturers. Competitive rivalry and the degree of competition in the market are expected to intensify over the forecast period due to the presence of many local and key players. Furthermore, leading players are involved in collaborations, product launches, mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their product portfolios.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global urometer market include,

BD

Teleflex, Inc.

Cardinal Health

Medline Industries, Inc.

ConvaTec, Inc.

Forlong Medical Co., Ltd.

Hitec Medical Co., Ltd.

Laborie

Fannin

Observe Medical ASA

Order a free sample PDF of the Urometer Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.