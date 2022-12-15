The Global Market For Bleaching Clay Is Predicted To Increase At A CAGR Of 7.2% By 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Dec-15 — /EPR Network/ —

From 2022 to 2032, global adoption of bleaching clay is expected to rise at a 7.2% CAGR. The worldwide bleaching clay market was valued at US$ 887.8 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 1.86 Billion by the end of 2032. Throughout the forecast period, North America and South Asia are expected to lead the worldwide bleaching clay market.

Key Segments Covered in Bleaching Clay Industry Research

Bleaching Clay Market by Product : Fuller’s Earth Activated Clay Activated Bauxites

Bleaching Clay Market by End Use : Edible Oils & Fats Mineral Oils & Lubricants Other End Uses

Bleaching Clay Market by Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Key Players

Clariant

EP Minerals

Mineral Technologies Inc.

Musim Mas

Refoil Earth Pvt Ltd.

Taiko Group of Companies

