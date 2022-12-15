Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market Structure Analysis for the Period 2023-2031: Fact.MR

Rockville, US, 2022-Dec-15 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a recent Fact.MR study, the global biotech and pharmaceutical services outsourcing market is projected to secure a market value of USD 112.31 billion by 2032, expanding at a growth rate of around 5%. . Developments are projected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Contract research and manufacturing is favored by players as it enables the production and development of cheaper drugs. Moreover, increasing adoption of machine learning-based platforms such as artificial intelligence and automation in pharmaceutical manufacturing is expected to offer great opportunities for expansion into the market in the coming years.

Additionally, outsourcing of pharmaceutical and biotechnology services helps save time that is used to manage and operate production. This is a prominent factor boosting market growth over the forecast period. Significantly expand the scale of the industry.

Major market segments covered by the global biotechnology and pharmaceutical services outsourcing market

By end use Pharmaceutical service outsourcing Outsourcing of biotechnology services

by service Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing for Product Testing and Validation Outsourcing for Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Services Training and Education Biotechnology and pharmaceutical services Product design and development outsourcing Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Services Product Maintenance Outsourcing Outsourcing of biotechnology and pharmaceutical services for audits and assessments Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing of Regulatory Affairs Regulation writing and publishing legal representative Clinical trial application/product registration others Outsourcing of biotechnology and pharmaceutical services consulting repair Quality control system consulting corporate compliance others Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing for Others



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global market for biotechnology and pharmaceutical services outsourcing to reach US$ 70 Bn in 2022

North America will account for the largest revenue share of 53% in 2021

Asia Pacific will expand at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical segment to capture largest market share of 55% in 2021

The consulting services segment is expected to hold a market share of 19% in 2021.

“Attributed to mounting healthcare research costs, developed countries are increasingly outsourcing biotechnology and pharmaceutical services to developing regions, especially across Asia Pacific, expected to yield substantial growth opportunities,“ – says an analyst at Fact. MR.

Competitive Landscape

Players in the global biotechnology and pharmaceutical services outsourcing market are adopting various strategies to enhance their reach in the market. Methods such as partnerships, collaborations and acquisitions are some of the most adopted strategies. Recent major developments among key players include:

In October 2020, MediPharm Labs Corp. announced a new white-label supply agreement with Sunco Green Pharmaceutical Pty Ltd. According to the two-year agreement, MediPharm Labs Australia will give THC Cannabis oil products and specially formulated CBD. under the name of Sunco Green label.

In April 2021, Paraxel International Corporation disclosed a business partnership with Veeva.

In August 2020, Pfizer signed a three-year deal with PPD. The agreement focuses on the provision of drug development services.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of end-use (biotech and pharma) and by service (product testing & validation, training & education, product design & development, product maintenance, auditing and assessment, regulatory affairs, consulting and others), Across five major regions (North America, MEA, Latin America, Europe and Asia-Pacific).

