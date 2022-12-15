Omics-Based Clinical Trials Market is Expected to Reach at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2030

Omics-Based Clinical Trials Industry Overview

The global omics-based clinical trials market size was valued at USD 26.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2022 to 2030.

There was unprecedented growth in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The main drivers were rising investment in the pharmaceutical industry by the prominent participants to enhance their productivity, rising demand for omics-based clinical trials, and increasing prevalence of chronic disorders. With the increasing global prevalence and burden of various chronic diseases such as cancer, there is a demand to study various molecular targets that may not only provide biomarkers of clinical risk, but also therapeutic targets.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Omics-Based Clinical Trials Market

Advanced omics technologies such as single-cell omics, multi-omics, and typical omics approaches, have been used to evaluate various cancer immunotherapies. In addition, the rising use of “multi-omics” in research, along with the penetration of advanced sequencing platforms, is gaining popularity in the precision medicine scenario, which in turn is driving the market. The COVID-19 has caused a huge disruption in the supply chain of the overall pharmaceutical industry. However, several omics results have been observed for COVID-19. With the help of integrative analysis of genomic, proteomic, transcriptomic, lipidomic, and metabolomic profiles, a trans-omics landscape for COVID-19 was reported. This has created a huge opportunity for the market to grow. Various small companies have started omics-based clinical trials to understand the COVID-19 virus.

In recent years, the pharmaceutical industry has witnessed a significant number of consolidations in the market for omics-based clinical trials. For instance, In November 2021, Complete Omics’ Clinical Proteomics team announced a collaboration with Generate Biomedicines on a series of immunopeptidomics projects. The collaboration between Generate Biomedicines and Complete Omics will use the Complete world’s leading ultra-sensitive multiomics and clinical proteomics platforms on a variety of clinical and pharmaceutical projects. These consolidations were mainly aimed at business expansion and to stay competitive in the clinical trials market. Moreover, the companies are undertaking strategies to expand their customer base across the globe.

The demand is growing for a pattern shift toward the stratification of patients or even personalized medicine. There are several complex diseases that urgently need a better understanding of their analysis and more effective therapeutic strategies. Currently, omics-based studies make the majority of precision medicine-based data, e.g. DNA sequencing technique is already being used to identify genetic material that enhances specific cancers. Furthermore, recent technological advances in other high-throughput omics technologies allow the retrieval of holistic and comprehensive data, including genome, proteome, transcriptome, and metabolome.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

Nursing Products Market : The global nursing products market size was valued at USD 4.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2028. The rising awareness regarding maternity care and various innovations to help nursing mothers are some of the key factors contributing to the market growth.

: The global nursing products market size was valued at USD 4.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2028. The rising awareness regarding maternity care and various innovations to help nursing mothers are some of the key factors contributing to the market growth. Foley Catheter Market: The global foley catheter market size was valued at USD 1.64 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.81% from 2023 to 2030.

Key Companies Profile

Some of the prominent players in the omics-based clinical trials market include:

Parexel International Corporation

Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD)

Charles River Laboratory

ICON plc

SGS SA

Eli Lilly and Company

Pfizer Inc.

Covance Inc.

Novo Nordisk

Rebus Bio

Order a free sample PDF of Omics-Based Clinical Trials Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.