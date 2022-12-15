Small Molecule Innovator CDMO Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2030

Small Molecule Innovator CDMO Industry Overview

The global small molecule innovator CDMO market size was valued at 42.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2022 to 2030.

There was unprecedented growth in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The EFCG reported that around 80% of chemicals used to make drugs sold in Europe are supplied from India and China. The major factors fueling the growth of this market include increasing pharmaceutical R&D investment and the rising incidence of cancer and age-related disorders across the globe. Another factor fueling the market growth is the growing demand for small molecule drugs. In 2020, small molecule drugs dominated new molecular entities (NMEs) approvals. Small molecules accounted for 75% of the 53 NMEs approved in 2020. This continues a recent trend in which small molecules account for roughly three-quarters of NME approvals. Small molecules accounted for 79% of NME approvals in 2019, compared to 71% in 2018 and 74% in 2017.

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the global economy in 2020 and has had an ongoing impact on various industries. However, the market for healthcare contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) witnessed a positive impact due to this pandemic. CDMOs are playing an important role in meeting the needs of pharmaceutical companies, biotech companies, and other end users during this crisis. CDMO players are offering pharma, biotech, and other end-user companies cost-efficiency, time-saving, and specialized expertise. Overall, the pandemic has boosted the growth of the market. With the growing demand for outsourcing by pharma companies, CDMOs are now focusing more on continuous bioprocessing and process intensification.

Small molecules continue to play an important role in the development of new treatments globally. Specialty medicines are increasingly driving the global pharmaceutical industry, particularly in developed markets, with small molecule applications accounting for over half of specialty sales. In addition, the expansion of the small molecule API innovator CDMO market can be attributed to the increase in cancer cases and a rise in the demand for effective diagnosis and R&D for oncology procedures. According to the WHO, cancer is the leading cause of death globally, with approximately 10 million estimated fatalities in 2020. Cancers in men include prostate, lung, colorectal, stomach, and liver cancers, whereas cancers in women include breast, colorectal, lung, cervical, and thyroid cancers.

Market Share Insights

December 2021: CordenPharma acquire three-drug product manufacturing facilities from Vifor Pharma Group for the manufacturing of iron therapies active pharmaceutical ingredient (API).

CordenPharma acquire three-drug product manufacturing facilities from Vifor Pharma Group for the manufacturing of iron therapies active pharmaceutical ingredient (API). October 2020: Corden Pharma announced that its Boulder, Colorado site has accomplished the development of a new, highly powerful API laboratory. Customers can now use the new laboratory, which can handle highly strong chemicals with an OEL as low as 1 ng/m3.

