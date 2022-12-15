Veterinary Hospitals Market offers huge growth opportunities for the future

Veterinary Hospitals Industry Overview

The global veterinary hospitals market size was valued at USD 76.16 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030.

The increasing pet population is driving the need for veterinary clinics & hospitals across the world. In addition, lockdown restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an increased demand for companion animals. The pet population in the U.K. has grown tremendously. The Pet Food Manufacturers Association, in their recent survey, signifies that there are currently over 24m cats and dogs in the U.K. This upsurge in the pet population is driving the market, not just in the short term when kittens and puppies require vaccinations, initial checkups, or neutering, but significantly in the long term as they become mature animals requiring more veterinary intervention.

Furthermore, the global livestock population has been growing over the past few decades. Increasing demand for animal products has intensified livestock production worldwide. Factors, such as changes in food preferences owing to the changing lifestyle habits and population growth, are further boosting the demand for veterinary services, such as vaccinations, which, in turn, supports market growth. Veterinarians across the world have implemented new safety measures. These measures affected how veterinarians care for sick as well as healthy pets, and that has accounted for reports of delays and long wait times. Dr. Cynthia Maro wrote a column in Beaver County (Pa.) Times in August 2020, saying emergency hospitals were seeing wait times of up to 8 hours.

She also wrote that appointments were scheduled 3 to 6 weeks in advance. As per the Veterinary Medical Association report, the average wait time approximately doubled in 2020 as compared to 2019. Moreover, numerous hospitals reduced their hours and eliminated wellness appointments and elective procedures. In addition, in January 2021, Banfield Pet Hospital confirmed a massive boom in pet ownership in the U.S., sharing that 9.2% more juvenile canines and 12.4% more juvenile felines were carried into Banfield for veterinary visits in 2020 compared to the previous year. Thus, the demand for better veterinary critical care is boosting the market growth.

Market Share Insights

February 2021: The CVS group announced the purchase of the Market Hall Vets, a first opinion practice functioning three locations across Carmarthenshire in southwest Wales.

The CVS group announced the purchase of the Market Hall Vets, a first opinion practice functioning three locations across Carmarthenshire in southwest Wales. May 2020: Greencross Vets introduced WebVet a 24/7 online consultation service. Thus, enhanced its service offering to Australia’s network of 1000 veterinary professionals.

Key Companies Profile

Some of the prominent players in the global veterinary hospitals market include:

CVS Group PLC

Greencross Vets

Ethos Veterinary Health

Pets At Home Group PLC

Mars, Incorporated

Animal Hospital Inc.

All Pets Animal Hospital

Cahaba Valley Animal Clinic

Blaine Central Veterinary Clinic

Belltowne Veterinary Center

