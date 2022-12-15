Sales Revenue Of Agriculture Drone Market To Substantially Increase During Forecast Period Owing To Rapid Adoption Across Key Industries : Fact.MR

The market for agricultural drones is anticipated to be valued at US$ 3,807.0 million in 2023 and to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% to US$ 14,237.6 million by the end of 2033.

The drone industry is anticipated to develop at a 15.3% CAGR through 2023, when it is expected to ship 7.6 million units worldwide. A lot of money is spent on the use of drones in agriculture as a result of technical advancements. By the end of 2022, sales of agricultural drones held a roughly 11% market share worldwide.

Segmentation of Agriculture drone Industry Research

By Offerings : Fixed Wing Rotary Wing Hybrid Wing

By End Users : Consumer / Civil Commercial

By Coverage Distance : Below 3 Km 3-6 Km 6-9 Km Above 9 Km

By Application : Precision Agriculture Livestock Monitoring Surveying & Mapping Irrigation Precision Fish Farming Fertilization & Spraying Aerial Imaging

By Payload Capacity : Below 5 Kg 5-10 Kg 10-15 Kg 15-20 Kg Above 20 Kg

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Key Companies Profiled

Competitive Landscape

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., Asteria Aerospace, ATMOS UAV, Autel Robotics, Ayaan Autonomous Systems Pvt. Ltd., Delair SAS, and DJI are among the makers of agricultural drones.

To keep up with the level of competition in the sports equipment market, manufacturers are focusing on implementing a variety of marketing strategies, such as lowering the prices of manufactured goods, forming partnerships with retailers, launching endorsement programs, using new technologies to produce cutting-edge products, etc.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., a US-based drone technology company, will be in operation for more than ten years in April 2021. The business announced the purchase of Measure Global Inc., a leader in aerial intelligence products, for a combined price of around US$45 million in stock and cash.

Why is Demand for Agriculture Drone High in Japan?

When it comes to embracing new technologies, Japan has always maintained its lead. From 11 million farmers in total in 1965 to fewer than 2 million in 2020, the number of farmers in Japan has decreased. As a result, the Japanese government has set a target to adopt agriculture UAVs for more than half of the land area nationwide that is cultivated with wheat, soy, and rice by 2022.

These reasons have led to a growth in agriculture drone demand over the past century, which is expected to reach US$ 195.8 million in 2023.

