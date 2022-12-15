Global Interactive Kiosk Market Is Expected To Reach Us$ 45.8 Bn By 2032

CITY, Country, 2022-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ —

As per a recently published report by Fact.MR, the global interactive kiosks market is anticipated to exceed a valuation of US$ 27.4 Bn in 2022, and expand at an impressive CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period of 2022 to 2032.

The market registered an annual growth of 4.4% during 2017–2021, and Fact.MR anticipates significant potential owing to factors such as growing popularity for self-checkouts.

Rapid adoption of self-service technologies in the retail sector is playing a crucial role in driving interactive kiosk sales. Self-service kiosks are application-based electronic systems that can expressively improve operational efficiency. This is leading to a projected market valuation of US$ 9 Bn by 2032, as such products are being looked at as a business tool that can effectively modernize service and product delivery.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Hardware segment is expected to remain the most attractive and likely to witness sales of US$ 22.6 Bn by 2032.

Based on type, vending kiosks are anticipated to be the most lucrative with a market share of 42% by 2032

Based on the region, demand for interactive kiosks is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% and 5.4% in the Middle East & Africa and Europe, respectively, over the forecast period.

Together, North America and Europe represented over 63% of overall market share in 2021.

The market in East Asia is valued at US$ 4.5 Bn at present.

“Interactive kiosk sales in the retail sector are growing as this product provides additional advertisement-aided revenue generation opportunities,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advancements, mergers, and acquisitions.

In July 2021, CEFCO Convenience Stores launched new self-ordering kiosks with technology from software company Reji and the Austin model from Olea Kiosks in two of its Texas-based CEFCO Kitchen locations. This new platform aims to improve the CEFCO customer experience through fresh food menu personalization, working toward a more seamless way to order food from CEFCO’s growing fresh food menu.

Aila Technologies have recently built Interactive Kiosk exclusively for Apple’s iPad making the most of the key feature such as enhancing sales, power, resolution, and security which is also compatible with both the 10.2-inch iPad (Gen8) and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Gen 4).

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Technology market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics from 2022 to 2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on Type (Bank Kiosks, Vending Kiosks, Self-service Kiosks, Others) Offering (Hardware, Software, Services) Location (Indoor Interactive Kiosks, Outdoor Interactive Kiosks) Panel Size (17”–32” Display Interactive Kiosks, Above 32” Display Interactive Kiosks) End User (Interactive Kiosks for Retail, Interactive Kiosks for Healthcare, Interactive Kiosks for Banking & Financial Services, Interactive Kiosks for Food & Beverages, Interactive Kiosks for Governments, Interactive Kiosks for Transportation, Interactive Kiosks for Hospitality) across six regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania and MEA).

Key Segments Covered in the Interactive Kiosk Industry Analysis

By Type Bank Kiosks Vending Kiosks Self-service Kiosks Others

By Offering Hardware Displays Printers Others Software Services Integration & Deployment Managed Services

By Location Indoor Interactive Kiosks Outdoor Interactive Kiosks

Panel Size 17”–32” Display Interactive Kiosks Above 32” Display Interactive Kiosks

By End User Interactive Kiosks for Retail Interactive Kiosks for Healthcare Interactive Kiosks for Banking & Financial Services Interactive Kiosks for Food & Beverages Interactive Kiosks for Governments Interactive Kiosks for Transportation Interactive Kiosks for Hospitality



