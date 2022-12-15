Global Electric Lawn Mower Market Is Forecast To Surpass Usd 27.4 Billion By 2032

CITY, Country, 2022-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ —

Electric lawn mowers are catching the imagination of a rapidly growing ‘environmentally-conscious’ demographic. Demand is also positively influenced by significant upgrades in battery power and precision cutting. On the coattails of these factors, global sales are likely to surpass 10 million units in 2019, equating a market value in the vicinity of US$ 9 Bn.

Demand for electric lawn mowers – subdued in the past due to low battery life and inappropriate mowing capacity – has been gaining ground at a quick pace. Lawn mower manufacturers have been quick to assess end-user demand, and the market has witnessed launch of several electric variants that can rival gasoline based variants for longevity and precision. However, the report finds that high price of electric lawn mowers continues to be a deterrent.

Sensing the needs of end-users, manufacturers have launched electric lawn mowers across a range of power capacities. 500-1800W electric lawn mowers continue to be the highest selling variant, with ‘up to 500W’ also emerging as a lucrative segment. The report projects ‘up to 500W’ electric lawn mowers to grow at a slightly higher rate vis-à-vis 500-1800W variants, however the latter will reign supreme – both in terms of volume and value throughout the assessment period.

Electric Lawn Mower Market Taxonomy

The report exerts historical data analysis, present market prospects, and future market outlook for the period between 2018 and 2028.

Regional insights on the electric lawn mower market around several geographies has been covered in this insightful study, coupled with country-level analysis.

Influential market dynamics across regional segments are slated in the report, with their magnitudes differing from country to country.

The report portrays a 360-degree view of the market, providing a comprehensive touch to intelligence encompassed in the report. A segment-wise analysis offered in the report enables the readers to gain complete information on the market’s scenario.

Current condition and forecasts on the segments are covered in weighted chapters of the report. The electric lawn mowers market has been branched into and region.

Electric Lawn Mower Market: Competitive Landscape Assessment

Incisive insights and analyses on the electric lawn mowers market have been offered by the report, with respect to various prominent players operating in the market.

Information about the strategic alliances, acquisitions, mergers, expansion initiatives, SWOT analysis, key innovations, product developments and company overview of the market players have been provided in the concluding chapter of this report.

Leveraging insights offered on the competitive landscape of the electric lawn mower market, the report readers can gauge the intensity of the competition across different revenue pockets around the globe, thereby implementing tactics for gaining a firm foothold in the upcoming years.

Fact-based research report on the electric lawn mower market issues value by presenting actionable insights on all angles of the market, along with the aid of methodical deep dive.

This report can assist its readers in attaining research objectives and accomplishing business milestones over the years to follow.

Crucial insights in the Electric Lawn Mower Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Electric Lawn Mower Market Basic overview of the Electric Lawn Mower Market including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Electric Lawn Mower Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Electric Lawn Mower Market across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Electric Lawn Mower Market stakeholders.

