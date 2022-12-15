Welding Machinery Market Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR of 6.7% by 2032

The global welder market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% , reaching US$25 billion by 2032 from US$13 billion in 2022 .

Welding is a manufacturing or assembly procedure used to combine metals and thermoplastics. Common welding processes include gas tungsten arc welding (GTAW), shielded metal arc welding (SMAW), submerged arc welding (SAW), flux cored arc welding (FCAW) and gas metal arc welding (GMAW).

competitive environment

Leading welding machine suppliers are actively pursuing inorganic marketing tactics such as collaborations, innovations, investments, acquisitions, and R&D activities to expand their presence in the global market. In addition, many start-ups have released innovative welding equipment to establish themselves in the global market.

YesWelder is a Boulder, Colorado-based startup that develops welding equipment and accessories for welding professionals. According to the company, its new MP200 welding equipment is his five-in-one machine capable of four different types of welding capabilities (MIG, MMA, FCAW, and TIG) and plasma cutting. The company made his MP200 to reduce the need and cost of many devices that can only do one task.

In February 2021, Lincoln Electric announced the new Vantage 441X. This is the latest addition to his Vantage series of diesel engine powered welders/generators.

Lincoln Electric launched the VRTEX OxyFuel disconnect feature in December 2020. This feature fuses welding and cutting by allowing users to practice torch cutting safely and virtually, in partnership with Harris Products Group, a Lincoln Electric company and leader in cutting.

In November 2020, renowned robotics and robotics systems companies ESAB and YASKAWA signed a global partnership agreement to develop and commercialize the XCellerator series of pre-engineered robotic welding systems.

Key companies profiled:

Fronius International GmbH

ACRO Automation Systems Co., Ltd.

Sonics & Materials Inc.

Hobart Brothers LLC

Karl Kroos Schweisstechnik GmbH

Miller Electric Mfg. LLC

Coherent

Panasonic Corporation

Daihen Co., Ltd.

Denyo Co., Ltd.

it’s AB

ideal job

KUKA AG

IGM Robot System Co., Ltd.

Kobe Steel, Ltd.

Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Group Co., Ltd.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc.

Lincoln Electric Company

Kempioi

Key Segments of Welding Machinery Industry Research

By product type: arc welding oxygen fuel welding resistance welding laser beam welding Other product types

By type: automatic Semi-automatic manual

By end use: Automobile Architecture/Construction Aerospace energy oil gas Marine Other end uses

By region: North America latin america Europe Asia Pacific thing



Some of the surveys answered in the Welders market report include:

How has the welder market grown?

What are the current and future prospects of the global Welding Machines based on regions?

What are the challenges and opportunities for welders?

Why is the consumption of welding machines the highest in the region?

What year is the segment expected to overtake the segment?

What makes the Fact.MR report stand out from the rest?

Fact.MR follows six mechanisms known as EVOLVE (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.) . The report is specially prepared to assess the impact of COVID-19 on the welders market. This mechanism focuses on almost all factors in a clear manner to provide the best research reports to market stakeholders.

Evaluation: The Fact.MR report is special unlike other reports as it evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be the growth driver of the Welding Machines market.

Visualization: The authors involved in the research work visualize the post-COVID-19 era to provide key market stakeholders with an overview and specific insights to ensure continued growth during the forecast period. I was able to follow the steps.

Overcome: The report scrutinizes what can prove to be the Achilles heel of the Welding Machines market and assists in the formulation of strategies to overcome the obstacles that may impede the growth of the Welding Machines market.

Leverage: The welding machinery market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial in increasing growth rates. Fact.MR covers all points available to key stakeholders.

Verification: Research is systematically conducted to ensure verification of all aspects covered in the report. All points are thoroughly rechecked and verified to avoid flaws and misinformation.

Eradication: Last but not least, this aspect helps key stakeholders to eradicate any obstacles between their growth rates and the welding machinery market.

