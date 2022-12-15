Ceramic Coatings Market Is Projected To Reach At A Valuation of US$ 15.8 Billion by 2032

The Ceramic Coatings market is estimated at US$ 7.4 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach at a valuation of US$ 15.8 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecasted period of 2022-2032.

According to the recent analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, Ceramic Coatings market witnessed a growth rate of 7.1% over the past half-decade. During 2022 – 2032, the market is projected to incline at a CAGR of 8.2%. The increased usage of Ceramic Coatings in automotive and the transportation sectors enables the market to grow from USD 6.8 Billion in 2021 and to reach USD 7.1 billion by 2032.

Competition Landscape

Some of the key recent developments in ceramic coatings market include :

Recently, A&A Coatings was awarded multiple large contracts for the ceramic coating of U.S. Navy Valve Balls ranging in waterway size from 8″ to 16″

In August 2021, Keronite announced that it received IS0: 9001 and AS9100 (D) accredition

In July 2020, Keronite announced that it would open US tech center to bolster its R&D capabilities in North America.

Key Companies Profiled:

Bodycote

Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc.

Aremco Products

APS Materials

Cetek Ceramic Technologies Ltd

Keronite Group Ltd

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Element 119

NanoShine Ltd

Ultramet

Key Segments Covered in Ceramic Coatings Industry Survey

By Product Type : Oxide Ceramic Coating Carbide Ceramic Coating Nitride Ceramic Coating

By Technology : Thermal Spray Physical Vapor Deposition Chemical Vapor Deposition

By Application : Transportation & Automotive Energy Aerospace & defense Industrial goods Healthcare

By Region : North America Europe Ceramic Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Questionnaire answered in the Ceramic Coatings Market report include:

How the market for Ceramic Coatings has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Ceramic Coatings on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Ceramic Coatings?

Why the consumption of Ceramic Coatings highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

