Electric Calibration Equipment Market Is Expand At A CAGR of 5.6% To Reach US$ 4.2 Billion by 2033

The global electric calibration equipment market is set to be valued at US$ 2.4 billion in 2023 and further expand at a CAGR of 5.6% to reach US$ 4.2 billion by 2033-end. Revenue from electric calibration equipment accounted for nearly 23% share of the global calibration equipment market in 2022.

Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, foresees thriving growth in the demand for electrical calibration equipment over the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are following a competitive market pricing strategy in the electric calibration equipment market. Companies are developing constructive partnerships and associations with several end-use industries for systematic recalibration. Due to the increasing demand for recalibration, manufacturers can leverage maintenance while observing stability in demand.

In April 2021, Fluke Corporation launched its latest clamp meters 377 FC and 378 FC; these are claimed to be the first clamp meters that measure voltage by non-contact accurately and safely in the absence of test leads. The equipment uses field sense technology making the test safer and faster without touching a live conductor.

launched its latest clamp meters 377 FC and 378 FC; these are claimed to be the first clamp meters that measure voltage by non-contact accurately and safely in the absence of test leads. The equipment uses field sense technology making the test safer and faster without touching a live conductor. In December 2021, Megger announced its acquisition of Metrycom, a leading provider of analytics and grid network sensors to the electric supply industry. With this, the company is focusing on its expanding online monitoring solutions and improving its predictive maintenance solutions with the improved detection and location of unplanned outages.

Key Companies Profiled:

Additel Corporation

AEMC

Extech Instruments

Fluke Corporation

Keysight Technologies Inc

Mastech

Meatest

Megger

TEKTRONIX, INC.

Time Electronics Ltd

Transmille Ltd

WIKA Instruments India Pvt. Ltd.

Segments of Electrical Calibration Equipment Industry Research

By Device Type : Ammeters Multifunction Testers Capacitance Meters Multimeters Insulation Testers Oscilloscopes Signal Generators Power Analyzers Chart Recorders & Data Loggers Clamp Meters Loop & Earth Testers Socket Testers Milliohm & Microhm Meters Volt Sticks & Detectors Others

By Principal Parameter : Voltage Current Resistance Inductance Capacitance Time Frequency Others

By Precision Device : Precision Source Precision Measurement

By Portability : Benched Portable / Handheld

By End-use Vertical : Aerospace & Defense Automotive Electrical & Electronics Industrial Manufacturing IT & Telecommunication Laboratories & Institutes Oil & Gas And Petrochemicals Pharmaceuticals Power & Energy Others



What makes Fact.MR report stand out from others?

Fact.MR follows a six-point mechanism known as E.V.O.L.V.E. (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.) . The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Electrical Calibration Equipment market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders.

. The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Electrical Calibration Equipment market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders. Evaluate: A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Electrical Calibration Equipment market, thus, making it different and special from other reports.

A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Electrical Calibration Equipment market, thus, making it different and special from other reports. Visualize: The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period.

The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period. Overcome: The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Electrical Calibration Equipment market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Electrical Calibration Equipment market.

The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Electrical Calibration Equipment market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Electrical Calibration Equipment market. Leverage: The Electrical Calibration Equipment market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon.

The Electrical Calibration Equipment market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon. Verify: Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information.

Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information. Eradicate: Last but not the least, this aspect helps the key stakeholder eradicate all the obstacles that come between the growth rate and the Electrical Calibration Equipment market.

