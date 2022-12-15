Small Drone Market Is Growing With A CAGR of Around 16.3% by 2033

The small drone market is estimated to reach valuation of US$ 5,193.5 Million in 2023 and will top US$ 23,510.2 Million by 2033, growing with a CAGR of around 16.3% from 2023-2033.

In 2023, the global drone market is estimated to have around 7.6 million unit shipments, while the drone market is projected to grow at 15.3% volume CAGR. In terms of volume, small drone will have nearly 2.9 million units demand, wherein sales of small drones accounted for nearly 15.3% share of the global drone market at the end of 2022.

Competitive Landscape

These top manufacturers of small drones are constantly developing innovative product designs to meet the modern challenges associated with component placement in harsh environments. Some prominent players follow a competitive market pricing strategy in the small drone market.

Companies have established constructive partnerships and collaborations with governments and end-user industries. The high demand for modern drones and accessories allows market participants to expand their product range. Market players are focusing resources and capital on research and development while trying to expand their regional base.

In Dec 2020, BAE systems collaborated with UAVTEK developed a tiny nano bug size drone. Out the total nano bugs produced 30 units were provided to the British Army.

Key Companies Profiled:

DJI

AeroVironment, Inc.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc

Autel Robotics.

Draganfly Innovations

hubsan

Parrot Drone SAS.

Skydio, Inc.

MICRODRONES

Fly-robotics

Drona Aviation Pvt Ltd

Yuneec Holding Ltd.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Segmentation of Small Drone Industry Research

By Size : Micro (6 inch) Nano (3 inch)

By Wing Type : Fixed Wing Rotary Wing Hybrid Wing

By Payload : less than 2 kg 2-5kg above 5 kg

By End-Use Vertical : Agriculture Military and Government Energy Public Safety Insurance Healthcare Oil and Gas Logistics Recreational



