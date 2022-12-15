Toy Drone Market Is Expected To Progress At A CAGR of 8.6% To Reach US$ 951.5 Million by 2033

The global toy drone market will reach a valuation of US$ 417 million in 2023 and expected to progress at a CAGR of 8.6% to reach US$ 951.5 million by the end of 2033.

In 2023, the global drone market will reach valuation of US$ 33.9 billion, while the drone market is projected to grow at 17.6% CAGR. Toy Drones is gaining traction owing to spending from kids and small-scale recreation purpose end users. Sales of toy drone accounted for less than 2% share of the global drone market at the end of 2022.

Competitive Landscape

The global toy drone market is differentiated with many large and small market players. Therefore, in order to survive and thrive in such a competitive environment, manufacturers must differentiate their products with technologically advanced and unique products. This competitive environment can also lead to lower product prices to maintain market positions, which can adversely affect manufacturers’ profit margins.

Key Companies Profiled:

DJI

Potensic

Holystone

Ryze Tech

BetaFPV

Kidomo

Robolink

Heygelo

Dwi Dowellin

Drocon

Segmentation of Toy Drone Industry Research

By Load Capacity : Below 100 grams 100-250 grams Above 250 grams

By Range (Meter) : Less than 100 m 100- 300 m Above 300 m

By Sales Channel : Online Sales Direct to customer Third Party Online Offline Sales Modern Trade Channels Electronic Stores Franchised Store Independent Stores Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



