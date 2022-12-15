Waterproof Drone Market Is Growing With A CAGR of Around 12.3% by 2033

The waterproof drone market is estimated to reach valuation of US$ 3,129.0 Million in 2023 and will top US$ 9,981.6 Million by 2033, growing with a CAGR of around 12.3% from 2023-2033.

The global drone market is expected to reach valuation of US$ 33.9 billion in 2023, while sales is projected to grow at 17.6% CAGR during the forecast period. Demand for waterproof drone is anticipated to be around 549 ‘000 units in 2023 owing higher penetration from recreational end use. Sales of waterproof drone accounted for nearly 9.5% share of the global drone market at the end of 2022.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent player are following the competitive market pricing strategy in the waterproof drone market. Leading manufacturers are developing constructive collaboration and partnerships with the governments and end use industries for increasing sales of waterproof drone. Market participants are channelizing their resources and capital focusing on the lucrative end use while trying to expand their customer base. All in all, a blend or organic and inorganic grow strategy is allowing companies to capture significant market share in highly competitive market.

In 2021, SwellPro introduced a new product in the market which is a splash drone. This product has waterproof design and is equipped with fishing feature.

Key Companies Profiled:

QuadH2O

Tetra Drones

DIODON Drone Technology

Jebiga Design & Lifestyle

Autelrobotic

Contixo Inc.

AguaDrone

C-Astral d.o.o.

Shanghai Huace Navigation Technology Ltd.

Clickmox Solutions

MikroKopter

Shenzhen Keweitai Enterprise Development CO.,LTD

Segmentation of Waterproof Drone Industry Research

By Solution : Silicone waterproofing Acrylic waterproofing

By Drone Type : Consumer / Civil Commercial Military

By Application : Filming & Photography Inspection & Maintenance Mapping & Surveying Precision Agriculture Surveillance & Monitoring Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia and Oceania Middle East & Africa



