Target Drone Market Is Growing With A CAGR of Around 15.7% Over 2033

The target drone market is estimated to reach valuation of US$ 10,142.9 Million in 2023 and will top US$ 43,600.8 Million by 2033, growing with a CAGR of around 15.7% from 2023-2033.

In 2023, the global drone market is estimated to be valued around US$ 33.9 billion, while the drone market is projected to grow at 17.6% CAGR. The target drone market has a penetration of 30% in global drone market. Also, the global military drone market has been valued at US$ 23,052.0 million by the end of 2022.

Competitive Landscape

Since the Second World War, numerous nations have made extensive use of the target drone technology and other goods. Target drones are increasingly being used in the defense and homeland security sectors.

Target drones are particularly used in countering cross-border terrorism, combat training for military personnel, smuggling operations, and maritime security due to technological advancements in target type, platform, payload, speed, and mode of operation.

The manufacturers should shift their focus in the designing of such target drones which will provide them with large opportunities for their growth.

The US Navy gave a contract to Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. of worth US$ 50.9 million to procure 65 units of BQM-177A subsonic air targets in January 2022.

Key Companies Profiled:

AeroTargets International LLC.

Airbus

China’s military UAV

Denel Dynamics

Embention

Griffon Aerospace

Kadet Defence Systems

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc

Leonardo S.p.A.

MSP

Northrop Grumman

QinetiQ

Sistemas de Control Remoto

Segmentation of Target Drone Industry Research

By Target : Aerial Water Ground

By Operation : Remotely Piloted Autonomous

By Drone Type : Fixed Wing Rotary Hybrid

By End-User : Military Commercial Security Police & Homeland Aviation & Aerospace

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia and Oceania Middle East & Africa



Questionnaire answered in the Target Drone Market report include:

How the market for Target Drone has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Target Drone on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Target Drone?

Why the consumption of Target Drone highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

