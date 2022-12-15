Trivalent Chromium Finishing Market Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR of 6.3% by 2032

Trivalent Chromium Finishing Market Size and Forecast Analysis, By Type (Plating, Conversion Coating, and Passivation), by Application (Functional, Decorative), By End-Use (Automotive, Oil & Gas, Aerospace, Machinery, Others), By Application & Region – Global Market Insights 2022-2032

The global sales of the Trivalent Chromium Finishing Market in 2021 was held at US$ 316.9 Million. With 5.9%, projected growth during 2022 – 2032, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 586.5 Million by the end of 2032. Functional application of Trivalent Chromium Finishing market is expected to be the highest revenue-generating segment, projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6.3% during 2022 – 2032.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the recent developments in the Trivalent Chromium Finishing market are :

In May 2019, Trion Coatings announced a strategic alliance with KCH Services to implement Safe Chrome, a new environmentally friendly chrome plating technology that uses trivalent chromium and a patented ionic liquid solution to provide enhanced galvanic plating. Hexavalent chromium is outperformed by speed, wear resistance, and performance.

Key Companies Profiled:

MacDermid Incorporated

Atotech Deutschland GmbH

Sarrel Group

Chem Processing, Inc

Kakihara Industries Co., Ltd

Ronatec C2C, Inc

Asterion LLC

Electro Chemical Finishing Co

Midland Polishing and Plating Ltd

Poeton Industries Ltd.

Trivalent Chromium Finishing Market Segmentation

By Type : Plating Conversion Coating Passivation

By Application : Functional Decorative

By End-Use : Automotive Oil & Gas Aerospace Hydraulic & Heavy Machinery Other End-Uses

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



Questionnaire answered in the Trivalent Chromium Finishing Market report include:

How the market for Trivalent Chromium Finishing has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Trivalent Chromium Finishing on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Trivalent Chromium Finishing?

Why the consumption of Trivalent Chromium Finishing highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

