Scanning Electron Microscopes Market Size to Touch USD 1.25 Billion by 2028 | Key Players and Competitive Landscape

Scanning Electron Microscopes Industry Overview

The global Scanning Electron Microscopes Market size is expected to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.52% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand for nanotechnology-based research and growing R&D innovation in application areas are anticipated to serve as key growth drivers. Rapid growth witnessed in application areas, such as semiconductors, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and nanotechnology, globally is among the key factors responsible for the significant growth of the SEM market.

Technological advancements in SEM improves the quality control procedures of research laboratories in a wide range of industries, such as semiconductors, automobiles, and pharmaceutical manufacturing. Scanning electron microscopy plays a critical role in the imaging and elemental analysis of products. However, the advanced SEMs offer advantages, such as rapid analysis, compact size, and efficient results with higher resolution and 3D imaging. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to increase the sale of SEMs.

Due to the growing prevalence of communicable diseases, the market is expected to observe substantial growth over the coming years. Market participants are entering into partnerships and collaborations to prove their technical capabilities. For instance, in November 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. partnered with Nanoimaging Services (NIS)-a provider of Transmission Electron Microscopy (TEM) services. The partnership helped Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. obtain better accessibility to NIS’s cryoelectron microscopy (cryoEM) technology for pharmaceutical applications and biotechnology.

Scanning Electron Microscopes Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global scanning electron microscopes market on the basis of application and region:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Material Science, Nanotechnology, Life Science, Semiconductors, and Other Applications

The life science segment dominated the overall market with a revenue share of more than 24% in 2020.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases leading to increased R&D expenditure and demand for digital microscopes in the fields of life sciences and medicines are some factors attributing to the segment’s large market share.

Material science held the second-largest share in the overall end-use segment.

SEM has emerged as one of the prominent characterization instruments for materials sciences. SEMs are used in materials science for quality control, research, and failure analysis.

In modern materials science, investigation & research on nanofibers & nanotubes, high mesoporous architecture, temperature superconductors, and alloy strength, significantly depend on the use of SEMs.

Scanning Electron Microscopes Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Some of the extensively adopted strategic initiatives by key players include substantial investment in R&D of SEMs, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions.

Some prominent players in the global Scanning Electron Microscopes market include:

Bruker Corp.

Danish Micro Engineering (DME)

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hitachi High Technologies Corp.

JEOL Ltd.

Leica Microsystems

Nanoscience Instruments, Inc.

Nikon Corp.

Olympus Corp.

Carl Zeiss

