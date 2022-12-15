Calcium Carbonate Market Is Projected To Reach At A Valuation of US$ 49.2 Billion by 2032

Calcium Carbonate Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, By Type (Ground, Precipitated), By End-use Industry (Adhesive and Sealants, Paints and Surface Coating, Others), By Application (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Mining), & Region – Global Market Insights 2022-2032

The Calcium Carbonate market is estimated at US$ 25 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach at a valuation of US$ 49.2 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2022-2032. Through plastic and composites end use, the calcium carbonate market is projected to witness highest revenue.

Competition Landscape

Some of the key recent developments in the calcium carbonate market are :

In August 2022 , Cimbar announced that it has completed the acquisition of Imerys’ calcium carbonate operations. The latter’s Sahuarita manufacturing site will broaden Cimbar’s portfolio.

, Cimbar announced that it has completed the acquisition of Imerys’ calcium carbonate operations. The latter’s Sahuarita manufacturing site will broaden Cimbar’s portfolio. In May 2022, a MoU was signed between Excalibar Minerals LLC and Ithaca Energy Partners. The objective of this deal is the establishment of a barium manufacturing plant in Guyana.

Key Companies Profiled:

Greer Limestone Company

Imerys

Mineral Technologies Inc.

Huber Engineered Materials

Sibelco

Calcinor SA

Excalibar Minerals

Midwest Calcium Carbonates

GLC Minerals Inc

Omya AG

Longcliffe Quarries Ltd. Carmeuse

Key Segments Covered in Calcium Carbonate Industry Survey

By Type : Ground Precipitated

By End use Industry : Adhesive and Sealants Paints and Surface coating Plastics and Composites Rubber and Elastomers Glass and ceramics Construction and architecture Paper and Pulp Agriculture and agronomy

Market by Application : Food Beverages Dietary supplements Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Mining and mineral processing

Market by Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



Questionnaire answered in the Calcium Carbonate Market report include:

How the market for Calcium Carbonate has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Calcium Carbonate on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Calcium Carbonate?

Why the consumption of Calcium Carbonate highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

