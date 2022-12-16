Personal Watercraft Market Report Covers Future Trends With Research 2022 to 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-Dec 016— /EPR Network/According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Personal Watercraft Market size was valued at million USD in 2021 and will reach multi-million USD by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2030.

The personal watercraft market is predicted to expand as demand for personal watercraft increases in hull types, such as marine or water police, to ensure safety and security among individuals engaged in water sports, as well as high utilization as a recreational and sporting alternative.

Global Personal Watercraft Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the global personal watercraft market based on type, seat capacity, and hull type at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global Personal Watercraft Market Analysis by Type

Sports

Recreational

Performance

Luxury

Global Personal Watercraft Market Analysis by Seat Capacity

One Seat

Two Seat

Three Seat

Standing

Global Personal Watercraft Market Analysis by Hull Type

Composites

Plastic

Global Personal Watercraft Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Personal Watercraft Market Analysis by Region and Country

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America )

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America The Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Global Personal Watercraft Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a comprehensive analysis of leading market players, such as:

Key companies Personal Watercraft revenues in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Personal Watercraft revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Personal Watercraft sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Personal Watercraft Manufacturers –

BRP Inc.

Yamaha Motors Co., Ltd.

Kawasaki Motors Corp.

Honda Motors. Co., Ltd.

Polaris Industries

Jiujiang Poseidon Motorboat Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Lampuga

Arctic cat Inc.

Meyer Bootswerft

SLVH s.r.o.

Hubei Sanjiang Boats Science & Technology Co., Ltd

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Personal Watercraft Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Personal Watercraft Market Research Methodology

The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.

The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.

Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,

Factiva

Statista

D&B Hoovers

Owler

Enlyft

HG Insights

Bloomberg

Crunchbase

The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.

For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,

Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth

Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns

Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)

R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape

Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives

Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)

