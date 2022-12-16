Global Sales of Synthetic Anti-Adhesions Are Predicted To Rise At A CAGR of 8.5% Over 2030

The global anti-adhesion products market is currently valued at around US$ 678.5 million and is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR of 7.5% to reach US$ 1.2 billion by 2030-end.

Global sales of synthetic anti-adhesions are predicted to rise at a CAGR of 8.5% over the next eight years. This can primarily be attributed to their cost-effectiveness, as synthetic anti-adhesion products are available at a low price compared to natural ones.

Competitive Landscape

By combining their products in affordable packages, manufacturers compete on price. Market dynamics are changing due to the increasing awareness of anti-adhesions. By making considerable investments in companies that research anti-adhesion solutions, large manufacturers are beginning to expand their businesses.

Baxter International Inc., a market leader in medical supplies, purchased Seprafilm Adhesion Barrier and related assets from Sanofi A in December 2020. The purchase was a calculated strategic move to expand their line of adhesion barrier solutions.

Key Companies Profiled:

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Ethicon Inc.

FzioMed, Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Magen OrthoMed Ltd.

MAST Biosurgery AG

Sanofi SA

Segmentation of Anti-adhesion Products Industry Research

By Type: Synthetic Polyethylene Glycol Hyaluronic Acid Regenerated Cellulose Natural Collagen & Protein Fibrin

By Formulation: Film Gel Liquid

By Application: General/Abdominal Surgeries Gynecological Surgeries Others

By End User: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialty Clinics Others

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



