Global Sales of Synthetic Anti-Adhesions Are Predicted To Rise At A CAGR of 8.5% Over 2030

The global anti-adhesion products market is currently valued at around US$ 678.5 million and is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR of 7.5% to reach US$ 1.2 billion by 2030-end.

Global sales of synthetic anti-adhesions are predicted to rise at a CAGR of 8.5% over the next eight years. This can primarily be attributed to their cost-effectiveness, as synthetic anti-adhesion products are available at a low price compared to natural ones.

Competitive Landscape

By combining their products in affordable packages, manufacturers compete on price. Market dynamics are changing due to the increasing awareness of anti-adhesions. By making considerable investments in companies that research anti-adhesion solutions, large manufacturers are beginning to expand their businesses.

  • Baxter International Inc., a market leader in medical supplies, purchased Seprafilm Adhesion Barrier and related assets from Sanofi A in December 2020. The purchase was a calculated strategic move to expand their line of adhesion barrier solutions.

Key Companies Profiled:

  • Anika Therapeutics, Inc.
  • Baxter International Inc.
  • Ethicon Inc.
  • FzioMed, Inc.
  • Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation
  • Magen OrthoMed Ltd.
  • MAST Biosurgery AG
  • Sanofi SA

Segmentation of Anti-adhesion Products Industry Research

  • By Type:
    • Synthetic
      • Polyethylene Glycol
      • Hyaluronic Acid
      • Regenerated Cellulose
    • Natural
      • Collagen & Protein
      • Fibrin
  • By Formulation:
    • Film
    • Gel
    • Liquid
  • By Application:
    • General/Abdominal Surgeries
    • Gynecological Surgeries
    • Others
  • By End User:
    • Hospitals
    • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
    • Specialty Clinics
    • Others
  • By Region:
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • MEA

Questionnaire answered in the Anti-adhesion Products Market report include:

  • How the market for Anti-adhesion Products has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Anti-adhesion Products on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Anti-adhesion Products?
  • Why the consumption of Anti-adhesion Products highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

What makes Fact.MR report stand out from others?

  • Fact.MR follows a six-point mechanism known as E.V.O.L.V.E. (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.). The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Anti-adhesion Products market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders.
  • Evaluate: A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Anti-adhesion Products market, thus, making it different and special from other reports.
  • Visualize: The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period.
  • Overcome: The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Anti-adhesion Products market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Anti-adhesion Products market.
  • Leverage: The Anti-adhesion Products market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon.
  • Verify: Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information.
  • Eradicate: Last but not the least, this aspect helps the key stakeholder eradicate all the obstacles that come between the growth rate and the Anti-adhesion Products market.

