Baby Diapers Market Distribution Channel Estimates and Global Trend Analysis

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Dec 16, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Baby Diapers Industry Overview

The global baby diapers market size is expected to reach USD 108.9 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2028. Growing awareness among new and working parents regarding the use of diapers to maintain hygiene and avoid skin rashes is expected to drive the demand for baby diapers made from comfortable and protective materials. Several consumers are also inclined towards products that have no chemical or synthetic materials.

An increase in the number of working mothers has led to a rise in disposable income primarily in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific, Central, and South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Working mothers spend a large part of their income on baby products. Thus, the growing participation of women in the workforce has been widening the growth opportunity for baby diapers.

Baby Diapers Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global baby diapers market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Cloth Diapers, Disposable Diapers, Training Nappy, Swim Pants, and Biodegradable Diapers.

The disposable diapers segment dominated the market for baby diapers and held the largest revenue share of 66.1% in 2020. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

The biodegradable diapers segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Rising awareness about the negative impacts of the chemicals present in disposable diapers is driving consumers to shift towards biodegradable baby products for their babies, which are made from natural materials.

The swim pants segment is projected to register a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028. The market for swim pants is driven by increasing awareness about the maintenance of personal hygiene among babies, especially in public swimming pools.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Offline, and Online.

The offline segment dominated the market for baby diapers and accounted for the largest revenue share of 73.3% in 2020.

The online segment is projected to register a CAGR of 3.0% from 2021 to 2028.

An increase in internet penetration coupled with the availability of most brands’ products through e-commerce retailers is proliferating the segment growth.

Baby Diaper Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market for baby diapers is characterized by high competition and the presence of top consumer goods companies who have recognized the robust potential of the market and occupy a majority of the revenue share. The market is both growing and transitioning based on the consumers’ demand for hygienic and quick-drying, absorbing, and leak technology innovations as the market offers an opportunity for brands to capture sales from an increasingly dynamic group of consumers. Established companies have been innovating new technology and experimenting with natural ingredients to gain major traction among consumers.

Some of the prominent players in the baby diapers market include:

The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Hengan International Group Company Ltd.

Unicharm Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

First Quality Enterprises

Ontex Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The Honest Company, Inc.

Essity AB

