Hair And Scalp Care Market PESTEL Analysis, Top Vendors and Competitive Landscape

Dec 16, 2022

Hair And Scalp Care Industry Overview

The global hair and scalp care market size is expected to reach USD 134.3 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028. Rising complex hair and scalp care routines among millennials including the application of products such as serums, hair masks, and leave-in-treatments are likely to bode well for the market growth during the forecast period.

Growing concerns among consumers and the availability of new, more effective, and safer hair care products have led to a significant increase in the use of these products, which, in turn, boosted the market growth. The beauty and personal care industry comprising skin care, cosmetics, hair care, and personal care has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as there have been widespread retail and convenience store closures leading to the weakening sales of various hair and scalp care products in the global market.

Hair And Scalp Care Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global hair and scalp care market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Anti-dandruff, Hair Loss, Dry & Itchy Scalp, Dry & Dull Hair, White & Grey Hair, and Others.

The anti-dandruff segment held the largest share of over 35.0% in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period.

Many brands have been developing new products in the anti-dandruff segment to capture a large consumer base as it is very concerned with treatment.

The hair loss segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period.

In recent years, hair fall has become a common concern in males as compared to females, which has spurred the product demand.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Hypermarket & Supermarket, Pharmacy & Drug Stores, Specialty Store, Online, and Others.

The hypermarkets and supermarkets segment held the largest share of over 45.0% in 2020. These stores are quick to launch popular products in the market and offer exclusive deals to their customers, thereby boosting the sale growth.

The online distribution channel is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The rising popularity of e-commerce channels is likely to lead to considerable growth prospects for the market owing to a wider distribution network and greater product availability.

Hair And Scalp Care Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is growing at a considerate rate. Manufacturers in the market are increasingly focusing on the factors such as product innovation, packaging, labeling, and marketing campaigns as they play a vital role in the overall image of the product and the company. They are focusing on the expansion of their geographical reach by engaging in mergers and acquisitions and celebrity collaborations with the objective to increase their market share. The competitors mainly compete based on product quality, technological innovations, and price. For instance, in January 2021, Harry’s Inc. incubator Harry’s Labs launched a new women’s scalp care brand as a strategy to help its parent company become a conglomerate.

Some prominent players in the global hair and scalp care market include:

L’Oréal S.A.

Beiersdorf AG

Procter & Gamble (P&G)

Unilever

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Amorepacific

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Kanebo Cosmetics Inc.

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

Shiseido Co., Ltd.

