Food E-Commerce Market Size to Hit New profit-making Growth By 2030

According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Food E-Commerce Market size was valued at million USD in 2021 and will reach multi-million USD by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.50% from 2022 to 2030.

The Food E-Commerce Market consists of food, groceries, and similar services for home consumption. Grocery includes companies that process raw food ingredients and packaging and has online websites or remote sales applications. Typical Food on e-commerce sites contains packaged groceries, ready-to-eat meals, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The main factors driving the market growth are the growing subscriptions and membership usage at online retailers.

Food E-commerce websites offer many services, including free couriers, easy exchanges when the order is open, online delivery, etc. The Food E-Commerce Market is a huge market constantly growing due to the entry of new companies into the grocery industry; more recently, online grocery ordering and delivery companies.

Global Food E-Commerce Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the global Food E-Commerce market based on capacity, vehicle class, product type, and application at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global Food E-Commerce Market Analysis by Type

Grocery delivery

Pickup

Others

Global Food E-Commerce Market Analysis by Delivery Channel

Store pickup

Home delivery

Others

Global Food E-Commerce Market Analysis by End-User

Households

Businesses

Global Food E-Commerce Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Food E-Commerce Market Analysis by Region and Country

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America )

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America The Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Global Food E-Commerce Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a detailed analysis of leading market players, such as:

Key companies Food E-Commerce revenues in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Food E-Commerce revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Food E-Commerce sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Food E-Commerce Manufacturers –

Amazon Fresh

Peapod

Google Express

Walmart

Pepsi Co

General Mills

Nature Box

Thrive Market

Costco

Kroger

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Food E-Commerce Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Food E-Commerce Market Research Methodology

The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.

The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.

Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,

Factiva

Statista

D&B Hoovers

Owler

Enlyft

HG Insights

Bloomberg

Crunchbase

The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.

For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,

Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth

Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns

Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)

R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape

Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives

Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)

Benefits of purchasing this report: