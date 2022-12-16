U.S. Air purifier market is expanding at a 6.6% CAGR by 2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ —

The all-inclusive U.S. Air Purifier Market report is a complete study of the market briefing on the market status in the forecast period of 2022-2032. This analysis gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimated forecast frames and important industry trends, market size, and market share appraisals mentioned in the later part of this report. U.S. Air Purifier Market study also analyses the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks, and entry barriers in relation to the concerned market.

The U.S. Air Purifier Market research document is prepared by Fact. MR’s team of professionals presented an in-depth study of the current state of the market. This market research report also conducts a study on production capacity, consumption, import, and export for all major regions across the globe. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, and market share estimates are revealed in the report. The market report also contains the drivers and restraints for the U.S. Air Purifier Market that are derived from SWOT analysis, and also shows what all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions by the several key players and brands that are driving the market by systemic company profiles.

The U.S. air purifier market accounts for a valuation of US$ 3.7 billion in 2022 after expanding at 4.7% CAGR from 2017 to 2021. Sales of air purifiers in the United States are forecast to increase rapidly at 6.6% CAGR and reach a valuation of US$ 6.7 billion by 2032. The market is poised to provide US$ 2.9 billion of absolute dollar opportunity over the assessment period.

Key Segments of U.S. Air Purifier Industry Research

U.S. Air Purifier Market by Type : Self-contained/Standalone Air Purifiers Fixed/Wall Mounted Portable In-duct Air Purifiers

U.S. Air Purifier Market by Technology : HEPA Filters Activated Carbon Filters Ionic Filters Ultra-violet (UV) Technology Others

U.S. Air Purifier Market by Coverage Area : Up to 200 sq. ft. 201-300 sq. ft. 301-500 sq. ft. 501-800 sq. ft. 801-1200 sq. ft. Above 1200 sq. ft.

U.S. Air Purifier Market by Use Case : Residential Air Purifiers Commercial Air Purifiers Industrial Air Purifiers

U.S. Air Purifier Market by Sales Channel : Online Sales of Air Purifiers Company/Brand Websites e-Commerce Websites Offline Sales of Air Purifiers Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Stores Others

U.S. Air Purifier Market by Region : West US South-West US Mid-West US North-East US South-East US



Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers of air purifiers in the United States are emphasizing launching new technologically-advanced products to enhance their market share. They are also relying on collaborations with other existing market players to expand their production capacities and garner a larger share of the market pie.

For instance :

Honeywell International Inc. launched Electronic Air Cleaners (EACs) with ultra-violet systems and a new product line of indoor air quality sensors in 2020 . This product not only removes impurities from the air but also provides filtration and disinfection without obstructing airflow.

launched Electronic Air Cleaners (EACs) with ultra-violet systems and a new product line of indoor air quality sensors in . This product not only removes impurities from the air but also provides filtration and disinfection without obstructing airflow. LG Electronics launched a wearable air purifier in 2020. The product is the future of healthy respiration and provides an extraordinary level of portable protection.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of air purifiers positioned across the U.S., sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Region-wise Insights

Which Regions of the U.S. Account for Higher Demand for Air Purifiers?

The Mid-West U.S. air purifier market and South-East U.S. air purifier market hold 27.6% and 23.9% shares, respectively, in the overall United States market. These regional markets are predicted to rise 8.9% and 8.5% CAGRs throughout the forecast years.

Several factors are supplementing the demand growth for air purification in these regions. Rising smog and air pollution cases are expected to propel the adoption of air purifiers, thus complementing regional market growth. Increasing urbanization and rapid industrialization are somehow affecting the ecological balance and are deteriorating the air quality.

Therefore, rising awareness regarding the health hazards and diseases caused by exposure to harmful particulates will positively impact market growth.

In addition, air quality standards developed by the Environmental Protection Agency of the United States and the U.S. Clean Air Act and other emission reduction strategies are likely to lead to lucrative revenue opportunities for manufacturers in the United States air purifier market.