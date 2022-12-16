Canada Customer Relationship Management Market Size to 2028 Analysis by Applications

Canada Customer Relationship Management Industry Overview

The Canada customer relationship management market is expected to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising demand for advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT) is promoting the adoption of connected devices as well as data-rich and analytics solutions across businesses and enterprises. These solutions enable the integration of intelligence capabilities into business operations and practices to facilitate improved and effective customer engagements while driving operational optimization.

Canada Customer Relationship Management Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Canada customer relationship management market based on solution, deployment, enterprise size, and end use.

Based on the Solution Insights, the market is segmented into Customer Service, Customer Experience Management, CRM Analytics, Marketing Automation, Salesforce Automation, Social Media Monitoring, Others.

The customer service segment accounted for a market share exceeding 25% in 2020. The growing importance of understanding customer behavior and preferences enables various brands and organizations to deliver the best service performance in real-time by adopting customer service strategies. Manufacturing and service companies frequently incorporate CRM service providers’ expertise and experience into their integrated multi-channel marketing and promotional campaigns as well as customized customer feedback and support to better serve their customers through CRM solutions. Moreover, the growing use of digital channels by customers to communicate with brands and organizations is estimated to boost the segment’s growth over the coming years.

The marketing automation segment is anticipated to register considerable growth over the forecast period. The increasing demand for customized advertising, the need for informed advertising strategy, and retention of users for business growth are some of the key factors expected to drive the segment’s growth. Moreover, with the development of cloud technology and services such as Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS), enterprises are focusing on offering consolidated software solutions called Marketing Cloud. Businesses in Canada are increasingly turning to public cloud services as it helps them save money, which can then be invested in bettering solutions such as CRM and other software.

Based on the Deployment Insights, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud.

The cloud segment accounted for the highest market share of more than 50% in 2020. Organizations are increasingly opting for cloud-based deployment of a variety of CRM solutions as they are hosted on the vendor’s server and can be remotely accessed from any location. This eliminates the need for manually upgrading business solutions and enables users to access data from any location in a hassle-free way.

The on-premise segment is anticipated to expand at a considerable CAGR over the forecast period. A large number of companies are shifting from manual systems to automated systems for carrying out a variety of operations. This has led to increasing demand for on-premise solutions. As such, the on-premise segment is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period.

Based on the Enterprise Size Insights, the market is segmented into Large Enterprise and Small & Medium Enterprise.

The large enterprise segment accounted for the highest market share of over 60% in 2020. Large organizations have multiple operational departments, due to which they widely use CRM solutions to integrate customer data with business process management features, enabling users to coordinate with their sales, marketing, and customer support processes. Moreover, vendors offering scalable features in their CRM to meet the needs of large organizations are also expected to drive the demand for CRM solutions in this segment.

The rising number of government initiatives through digital Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) campaigns, such as video marketing, social media, and search engine marketing, across the globe is expected to drive the growth of the segment over the forecast period. Furthermore, investments in SMEs are expected to drive the demand for digital services and facilitate the increased implementation of project management solutions, in turn driving the growth of the SME segment in the regional market.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Discrete Manufacturing, Government & Education, Others.

The retail segment accounted for the highest market share of over 20% in 2020. The increasing competition in the retail industry has led to a growing demand for advanced CRM software and online systems to enable enterprises to provide their customers with efficient services. Moreover, new CRM offerings that support multiple channels for sale, offer analysis, and provide a complete overview of customers and their purchasing habits are also on the rise. Such developments are expected to increase the demand for CRM solutions in the retail segment over the forecast period. The Canadian retail industry is widely adopting business solutions as they provide competitive benefits, such as graphical user interface support, optimum utilization of the resources, and reduction in the overhead & excessive inventory costs. This has largely contributed to the growth of the retail segment.

The healthcare segment is anticipated to expand at a considerable CAGR over the forecast period. Healthcare CRM helps to meet the needs of patients efficiently. There is a growing demand for CRM solutions in the healthcare sector to focus on PRM while offering tangible benefits. This seamless integration into healthcare operations coupled with timely updates of patients’ health records is anticipated to help avoid lengthy checkups and improve quality of care while lowering the overall costs. In Canada, hospitals are using customized dashboards to access important information and administer individualized care. Encrypting critical information and restricting its access to authorized doctors and staff members can play a vital role in preventing data breaches.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is highly competitive, and the leading market players have an extended operating history, a large customer base, and significant competitive strengths.

Some of the prominent players operating in the Canada customer relationship management market include,

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Microsoft

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Adobe Systems Inc.

Genesys

Verint Systems, Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Pegasystems Inc.

Sage Group PLC

