Concrete Sealers Market Opportunities, Trends and Future Scope to 2028

Concrete Sealers Industry Overview

The global concrete sealers market size is expected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2028. Rising investment in industrial infrastructure, growing need for modernization of aging infrastructure, and increase in the number of smart cities projects by governments is augmenting the growth of the market.

Concrete Sealers Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global concrete sealers market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Penetrating, Acrylic, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Others.

The penetrating sealers segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 31.4% in 2020. Penetrating sealers retain a natural-looking finish whilst protecting the concrete surface from water, stains, and contaminants. These include silanes , siloxanes, silicates, and siliconates. These sealers penetrate and react chemically within the capillaries of the concrete to shield against moisture penetration and ingress of water-borne pollutants and salts. These are used in indoor and outdoor applications for concrete, porous natural stone, and concrete pavers.

The acrylic concrete sealers segment accounted for a revenue share of 22.4% in 2020. This type of sealer is used on both interior and exterior surfaces to form a thin, protective film that provides good protection against water and chloride intrusion while permitting moisture in the slab to escape. The demand for these products is increasing due to their low cost and high performance.

Polyurethane sealers form a high-build protective film on the concrete surface and provide a non-yellowing layer of protection for both interior and exterior applications. The market demand is growing due to increasing usage in flooring applications in high-traffic areas, to provide good resistance to scuffs and staining and to enhance the aesthetics of colored, stamped, or exposed-aggregate concrete. These products require more care when applied compared with other single-component sealers, such as acrylics.

Epoxy sealers are ideal for interior applications where durable and long-term surface protection is required. These sealers form a high-build protective film on the concrete surface. The demand for these products is expected to grow owing to the increasing use of cement-based overlays. concrete countertops, industrial floors, and basements. These products offer excellent water repellence, but some products are impermeable and could trap moisture in the concrete.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Residential and Non-residential.

The non-residential segment led the market and accounted for a revenue share of about 73.2% in 2020. The growth can be attributed to the growing demand for commercial and industrial infrastructure across the globe coupled with an increasing demand for aesthetic flooring solutions. Moreover, several countries are upgrading economic performance by investing heavily in industrial infrastructure development, consequently impacting the segment expansion.

Rising urbanization across the globe especially in the emerging economies is leading to the growth of residential construction projects thus expected to bolster the demand for sealers in the residential application segment. In residential buildings, concrete sealers are used to protect surfaces from water damage caused by freeze/thaw cycles cracking, stains due to oil drips, dirt, mold, deicing salts, oil, and other contaminants, therefore increasing the life of the building.

Concrete Sealers Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Key industry participants spend heavily on product innovation and customized products to meet customer needs. To stay competitive in the global market, prominent players have been using a variety of business strategies such as capacity building, business expansion, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and application development. Key industry players are expected to maintain their position in the market by introducing innovative products, thereby expanding their product portfolio.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global concrete sealers market include,

Curecrete Distribution Inc.

BASF SE

PPG Industries, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Valspar Corporation

Prosoco Corporation

Seal Source Inc.

Omnova Solutions

Laticrete International, Inc.

Sika AG

