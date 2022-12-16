Marine Hydrolyzed Collagen Market Opportunities, Current Trends And Restraints 2028

Marine Hydrolyzed Collagen Industry Overview

The global marine hydrolyzed collagen market size is expected to reach USD 1.70 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2028. The growth can be attributed to the growing demand for organic cosmetics & personal care, and food & beverage products from the millennials from developed as well as developing countries. In addition, the industry is expected to benefit from the increasing demand for marine-based collagen products in dietary supplements for health conditions like arthritis, osteoarthritis among older age. The product is made from the skin, bones, muscles, and scales & tendons of fish. The product is a great source of protein and provides necessary nutrients to the human body. This type of collagen is eco-friendly and can be made from waste released from the fish industry. The consumption of marine collagen helps reduce joint pain, weakness, and delay the signs of aging, such as wrinkles.

Marine Hydrolyzed Collagen Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global marine hydrolyzed collagen market on the basis of application and region:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Others.

The cosmetics & personal care application segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 39% in 2020. This high share is attributed to the high demand for cosmetic products due to the increased awareness about self-care, especially in emerging economies of Asia Pacific, coupled with the high purchasing power of consumers in developed economies.

Apart from cosmetic products, marine collagen is also used in supplements and beauty powders, which help enhance the quality of skin, hair, and nails. Marine collagen-based supplements act as antioxidants and protect the skin against harmful UV radiation, thereby acting as sunscreen agents. A number of companies continuously carry out research and development activities and are focused on developing innovative products.

Food & beverages is the second-largest application segment and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.6%, in terms of revenue, from 2021 to 2028. This growth is credited to the rising product usage in functional food products, confectioneries, desserts, beverages, and edible films & coatings. It is also used as an additive as marine collagen can help improve the rheological properties of frankfurters and sausages.

Marine collagen is used in the manufacturing of a variety of drinks, such as flavored water, juices, milk-based products, coffee-based drinks, and dairy beverages. Drinks infused with marine collagen promote the natural capacity of the body to generate fatty tissues. They also stimulate the collagen-making mechanism of the body and promote the growth of body tissues, thereby resulting in a reduction in skin sagging and wrinkles.

Marine Hydrolyzed Collagen Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Most of the market players are focusing on differentiating themselves due to the highly competitive and fragmented nature of the industry. Manufacturers are focused on formulating high-quality products for end-users. They are investing in research & development activities to produce sustainable products with an aim to minimize the impact on sea biodiversity. Manufacturers are also involved in increasing their production capacity to meet the growing demand. Moreover, some manufacturers are selling their products directly through their websites to earn more profits.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global marine hydrolyzed collagen market include,

Gelita AG

Croda International Plc.

Collagen Solutions Plc.

Beyond Biopharma Co. Ltd

Weishardt Holding SA

Titan Biotech

Ashland

Rousselot

